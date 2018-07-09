49er & 49erFX Europeans - Day 1

Britain's Weguelin and Ainsworth take a one point lead after four races on day 1 of the women's 49erFX championship in Gdynia, Poland.

The British pair won two of their four flight races to lead from Spain's Carla and Marta Munté Carrasco, with the USA pair, Stephanie Roble and Margaret Shea in third place.

Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey GBR are in tenth place 11 points off the leaders, while Megan Brickwood and Ellie Aldridge GBR are 14th, and Victoria Payne and Alice Masterman 36th.

49erFX Women - European Championship leaders after Day 1 (48 entries)

1st GBR 28 Sophie Weguelin and Sophie Ainsworth 4.0 (7.0) 1.0 1.0 6.0 pts

2nd ESP 178 Carla Munté Carrasco and Marta Munté Carrasco (6.0) 1.0 2.0 4.0 7.0 pts

3rd USA 50 Stephanie Roble and Margaret Shea 3.0 (9.0) 3.0 2.0 8.0 pts

4th NOR 26 Helene N?ss and Marie R?nningen 6.0 2.0 (9.0) 1.0 9.0 pts

5th POL 155 Madeleine Zieliñska and Nadia Zieliñska 8.0 1.0 1.0 (16.0) 10.0 pts

6th GER 9 Tina Lutz and Susann Beucke 4.0 4.0 3.0 (7.0) 11.0 pts

7th DEN 11 Ida Marie Baad Nielsen and Marie Thusgaard Olsen 7.0 (15.0) 5.0 2.0 14.0 pts

8th AUT 24 Laura Schoefegger and Anna Boustani 2.0 2.0 12.0 (25.0 UFD) 16.0 pts

9th CRO 112 Enia Nincevic and Mihaela De MicheliVitturi 3.0 (14.0) 2.0 12.0 17.0 pts

10th GBR 44 Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey (12.0) 3.0 6.0 8.0 17.0 pts

In the men's 49er championship Australia's Will Phillips and Iain Jensen raced into a four point lead after three races, winning two.

In second place are the Danes, Mads Lubeck and Nikolaj Hoffmann Buhl, and third are Lukasz Przybytek and Pawel Kolodzinski of Poland.

Reigning European and World Champions, Britain's Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stu Bithell (5,10,9) found the light breeze not to their liking and sit down in 17th place.

49er Men - European Championship leaders after Day 1 (92 entries)

1st AUS 66 William Phillips and Iain Jensen 1.0 1.0 2.0 4.0 pts

2nd DEN 132 Mads Emil Stephensen Lübeck and Mads Lübeck 1.0 6.0 1.0 8.0 pts

3rd POL 4 £ukasz Przybytek and Pawel Kolodzinski 4.0 3.0 5.0 12.0 pts

4th ARG 51 Yago Lange and Klaus Lange 4.0 4.0 4.0 12.0 pts

5th GER 13 Tim Fischer and Fabian Graf 1.0 1.0 11.0 13.0 pts

6th SWE 121 Hannes Westberg and Albin Boman 2.0 5.0 8.0 15.0 pts

7th ITA 10 Jacopo Plazzi Marzotto and Andrea Tesei 3.0 3.0 10.0 16.0 pts

8th GER 22 Jakob Meggendorfer and Andreas Spranger 7.0 6.0 4.0 17.0 pts

9th ESP 97 Diego Botín and Iago 5.0 6.0 6.0 17.0 pts

10th SWE 16 Carl P Sylvan and Marcus Anjemark 11.0 2.0 6.0 19.0 pts

Full results here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here