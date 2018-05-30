Saxton and Boniface team-up for tilt at Tokyo 2020

The pair have sailed together at the last two international regattas after Boniface stepped in for the injured Katie Dabson – and have come away with silver medals both times.

They have now decided to continue their allegiance towards Tokyo 2020.

Saxton went to the Rio 2016 Olympics with Nicola Groves before pairing up with Katie Dabson in mid 2017.

Saxton and Dabson enjoyed an impressive run, winning bronze at the Nacra 17 European Championships then following it up with victory at the inaugural foiling World Championships.

When Dabson suffered an injury prior to the Princess Sofia Trophy in Palma in April, Boniface – stepped in at the last minute.

Saxton and Boniface will be competing together at the World Cup Series Final in Marseille, France, from Sunday June 3.

