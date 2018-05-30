World Sailing seeks replacement for Laser - Radial

World Sailing is inviting Class Associations and Equipment Manufacturers to tender for the Men's and Women's One Person Dinghy Equipment for the Paris 2024 Olympic Sailing Competition.

This refers to the possible replacement of the Laser and the Laser Radial, which are are to be used in Tokyo 2020.

Although the Laser and Radial presently used for the Men's and Women's One Person Dinghy events were not scheduled for replacement at the recent World Sailing Mid-Year Meetings, they are caught by the new Re-evaluation Policy.

The Invitation to Tender follows from World Sailing's Olympic Re-evaluation Policy, that Equipment selected for each Olympic Event shall be subject to re-evaluation at least every eight years.



Re-evaluation timeline

The review process will allow the existing Olympic Equipment for the Event, along with any new Classes or manufacturers who wish to have their equipment included in the Olympic Games, to tender for inclusion.

The procedures and criteria for the re-evaluation were approved at World Sailing's Mid-Year Meetings in May 2018 and the final outcome of the review will be decided in November 2018.

But, and it's a big But . . . if a decision to evolve or select new equipment is made, the Equipment Committee and the Technical and Offshore Department will then schedule and program equipment selection trials amongst the shortlisted bidders.

This would mean that a final decision would not be made until November 2019.

Invitation to Tender equipment for the Men and Women One Person Dinghy Events

