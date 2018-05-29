Team GBR head to Marseille World Cup Finals

This, the fourth and final round of the World Cup Series, is the last major World Cup regatta before the Olympic classes World Championships take place in Aarhus, Denmark, over the first two weeks of August.

Aarhus is also the first chance for nations to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Most of the British sailing squad will be using the Marseille World Cup event as their final chance of top level competition before Aarhus, although there are a number of other top level events before then.

There are no 49ers at the Marseille World Cup event because they are prioritising their Europeans in Poland at the start of July.

In fact the top British 49erFX and Finn sailors are heading to Kieler Woche (16 to 24 June) where there will be big competitive fleets.

Some Nacra 17 sailors seem to be doiing both Marseille and Kieler Woche - John Gimson and Anna Burnet - if the entry lists are correct.

The fleets in Marseille do seem to be light of some of the leading names, despite being the World Cup Series Final.

In the Nacra 17, John Gimson and Anna Burnet are tied on 9 points with Thomas Zajac and Barbara Matz AUT, with Ben Saxton and Nicola Boniface in third place tied on points with Santiago Lange and Cecilia Carranza Saroli ARG.

In the Laser and Radial classes Nick Thompson sits 4th overall and Alison Young 5th, after tough conditions at the recent Hyeres event.

Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre in the women's 470 skipped the Europeans to concentrate on the Marseille event.

While Amy Seabright and Anna Carpenter were best GBR pair at the 470 Europeans, and in the running for a podium place until a poor final day of qualification dropped them out of contention.

The British 470 Men will be training in Weymouth.

Current list of confirmed GBR sailors for Marseille World Cup Finals

470W:

Hannah Mills/Eilidh McIntyre

Jess Lavery/Flora Stewart

Amy Seabright/Anna Carpenter

Nacra 17:

Ben Saxton/Nikki Boniface

John Gimson/Anna Burnet

Chris Rashley/Laura Marimon

Rupert White/Kirstie Urwin

Laser:

Nick Thompson

Lorenzo Chiavarini

Elliot Hanson

Micky Beckett

Jack Wetherell

Laser Radial:

Ali Young

Georgina Povall

RS:X W:

Emma Wilson

RS:X M:

Kieran Holmes-Martin

Tom Squires

Andy Brown

