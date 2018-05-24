470 Europeans - Medal race results

Tina Mrak and Veronika Macarol (SLO) are the 2018 Womens 470 European Champions.

They finished second in the medal race behind Linda Fahrni and Maja Siegenthaler (SUI) to take gold with a 17 point overall lead.

Silver went to Frederike Loewe and Anna Markfort (GER) and bronze to Nadine Boehm and Ann-Christin Goliass (GER).

Britain's Amy Seabright and Anna Carpenter finished ninth overall after a strong series took them to third place, until a poor perfomance on the final day of qualifying dropped them out of contention.

Jess Lavery and Flora Stewart GBR were 19th.

In the men's event, Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergstrom (SWE ) confirmed their overall Euro/Open title victory with a win in the medal race.

Euro Silver went to Panagiots Mantis and Pavlos Kagialis (GRE), with bronze to Malte Winkel and Matti Cipra (GER).

Open Silver went to Stuart McNay and David Hughes (USA) with Panagiots Mantis and Pavlos Kagialis (GRE) taking bronze.

Best GBR pair were Harvey Martin and Ryan Orr in 29th and then Arran Holman and Marcus Tressler in 35th place.

Full results here

