470 Europeans - Medal race qualifiers

Two final races were completed on Wednesday to decide the top ten medal race line-up at the 470 European Championships in Bourgas, Bulgaria.

Unfortunately for Seabright and Carpenter their worse days racing (22, 22) dropped them to ninth overall. Qualifying for the medal race but out of the medals.

Women's leaders are Tina Mrak and Veronika Macarol (4,13) SLO who now have a 13 point lead from Gil Cohen and Noa Lasry ISR (14,14) with Frederike Loewe and Anna Markfort GER (6,8) moving into third place.

Jess Lavery and Flora Stewart GBR remain in 19th place.

470 WOMEN - RESULTS AFTER 11 RACES

1. Tina MRAK/Veronika MACAROL (SLO 64) - 54 pts

2. Gil COHEN/Noa LASRY (ISR 311) - 67 pts

3. Frederike LOEWE/Anna MARKFORT (GER 26) - 68 pts

4. Elena BERTA/Bianca CARUSO (ITA 6) - 71 pts

5. Silvia MAS DEPARES/Patricia CANTERO REINA (ESP 18) - 76 pts

6. Nadine BOEHM/Ann-Christin GOLIASS (GER 24) - 76 pts

7. Maria BOZI/Rafailina KLONARIDOU (GRE 216) - 85 pts

8. Fabienne OSTER/Anastasiya WINKEL (GER 95) - 85 pts

9. Amy SEABRIGHT/Anna CARPENTER (GBR 7) - 85 pts

10. Linda FAHRNI/Maja SIEGENTHALER (SUI 5) - 85 pts

In the men's event, Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergstrom SWE (6,2) top the leaderboard, and confirm the title with a 19 point lead over Panagiots Mantis and Pavlos Kagialis GRE (10,7).

In third place are Stuart McNay and David Hughes USA (8,1), three points clear of Pavel Sozykin and Denis Gribanoz RUS (33,6).

Best GBR pair are Harvey Martin and Ryan Orr in 29th and then Arran Holman and Marcus Tressler in 35th place.

470 MEN - RESULTS AFTER 11 RACES

1. Anton DAHLBERG/Fredrik BERGSTRÖM (SWE 349) - 37 pts

2. Panagiots MANTIS/Pavlos KAGIALIS (GRE 1) - 56 pts

3. Stuart MCNAY/David HUGHES (USA 1) - 63 pts

4. Hippolyte MACHETTI/Sidoines DANTES (FRA 79) - 71 pts

5. Jordi XAMMAR/Nicolas RODRIGUEZ (ESP 44) - 81 pts

6. Malte WINKEL/Matti CIPRA (GER 13) - 81 pts

7. Pavel SOZYKIN/Denis GRIBANOV (RUS 5) - 93 pts

8. Nitai HASSON/Tal HARARI (ISR 15) - 93 pts

9. Deniz CINAR/Ates CINAR (TUR 890) - 97 pts

10. Giacomo FERRARI/Giulio CALABRO' (ITA 757) - 103 pts

