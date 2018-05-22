470 Europeans - Day 4

After three races Wednesday, Seabright and Carpenter are in third place with 49 points, just one point ahead of Elena Berta and Bianca Caruso ITA.

New women's leaders are Tina Mrak and Veronika Macarol (2,2,1) SLO who take a two point lead from Gil Cohen and Noa Lasry ISR (4,1,15) with Seabright and Carpenter (7,9,5) ten points back in third place.

Jess Lavery and Flora Stewart GBR are now 19th.

In the men's event, Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergstrom SWE (2,2,1) top the leaderboard, ten points clear of Panagiots Mantis and Pavlos Kagialis GRE (5,5,10).

In third place are Pavel Sozykin and Denis Gribanoz RUS (6,6,11), then a 12 point gap to fourth placed Stuart McNay and David Hughes of the USA.

Best GBR pair are Harvey Martin and Ryan Orr in 27th and Arran Holman and Marcus Tressler in 33rd place.

One more day of racing and 2 races lie ahead on Wednesday 23 May 2018 to decide the top 10 race teams who will advance to the podium deciding medal race on Thursday 24 May 2018.

470 WOMEN - PROVISIONAL RESULTS AFTER 9 RACES

1. Tina MRAK/Veronika MACAROL (SLO 64) - 37 pts

2. Gil COHEN/Noa LASRY (ISR 311) - 39 pts

3. Amy SEABRIGHT/Anna CARPENTER (GBR 7) - 49 pts

4. Elena BERTA/Bianca CARUSO (ITA 6) - 50 pts

5. Maria BOZI/Rafailina KLONARIDOU (GRE 216) - 51 pts

6. Afrodite ZEGERS/Anneloes VAN VEEN (NED 1) - 53 pts

7. Frederike LOEWE/Anna MARKFORT (GER 26) - 54 pts

8. Silvia MAS DEPARES/Patricia CANTERO REINA (ESP 18) - 64 pts

9. Bendetta DI SALLE/Alessandra DUBBINI (ITA 74) - 65 pts

10. Nadine BOEHM/Ann-Christin GOLIASS (GER 24) - 65 pts

470 MEN - PROVISIONAL RESULTS AFTER 9 RACES

1. Anton DAHLBERG/Fredrik BERGSTRÖM (SWE 349) - 29 pts

2. Panagiots MANTIS/Pavlos KAGIALIS (GRE 1) - 39 pts

3. Pavel SOZYKIN/Denis GRIBANOV (RUS 5) - 42 pts

4. Stuart MCNAY/David HUGHES (USA 1) - 54 pts

5. Hippolyte MACHETTI/Sidoines DANTES (FRA 79) - 61 pts

6. Deniz CINAR/Ates CINAR (TUR 890) - 66 pts

7. Jordi XAMMAR/Nicolas RODRIGUEZ (ESP 44) - 71 pts

8. Malte WINKEL/Matti CIPRA (GER 13) - 73 pts

9. Giacomo FERRARI/Giulio CALABRO' (ITA 757) - 75 pts

10. Simon DIESCH/Philipp AUTENRIETH (GER 11) - 84 pts

