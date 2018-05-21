GBR Windsurfers target Medemblik

The Medemblik Regatta is not part of the World Sailing Cup Series, but British Sailing Team windsurfers will be there in force ahead of the upcoming 2018 World Championships in Aarhus, Denmark, this July.

“The RS:X line up in Medemblik provides one of the last opportunities to race in a big fleet before the Worlds in Aarhus,” said two-time RS:X Youth Worlds champion Emma Wilson, 19, from Christchurch.

Wilson will be joined in the Netherlands by Saskia Sills, 21, and Islay Watson, 17, who will be representing Britain at the Youth Worlds in Corpus Christi, USA later in the year.

Olympian Bryony Shaw will also be racing in preparation for the Worlds, hoping to get her return to top competition back on track.

They will face some of the top RS:X women, with Poland's Zofia Noceti Klepacka, Russia's Stefania Elfutina and Hayley Victoria from Hongkong.

There will also be a seven strong men's RS:X GBR team, including Kieran Holmes-Martin, Tom Squires, Dan Wilson and Andy Brown.

With three-time Olympic medal winner Nick Dempsey now retired from competition, the GBR Tokyo 2020 spot is up for grabs.

No 470 class racing at Medemblik because of the clash with the Europeans taking place this week in Bulgaria.

The Nacra17 fleet is strong and for Britain, John Gimson and Anna Burnet will be the main team.

No Squad members in the strong 49er event, but Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey will be joined by Megan Brickwood and Ellie Aldridge in the 49erFX.

The GBR Laser Standard and Radial line up have a youthful look as Elliot Hanson, 24, Sam Whaley, 21, and Clementine Thompson, 21, compete for One-Person dinghy honours.

Britain's top competitors, Alison Young and Nick Thompson, missing this one.

