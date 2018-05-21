470 Europeans - Breeze on for day 3

A spectacular race day 3 at the 2018 470 European Championships in Bourgas, Bulgaria featured a whole new game plan as teams responded to the breezy conditions.

Britain's Seabright and Carpenter won the first race to make third place their own, but then a 14, 7, in the following two races dropped them to fifth, tied on 28 points with fourth placed Maria Bozi and Rafailina Klonaridou GRE (3,1,2).

Gil Cohen and Noa Lasry ISR keep the women's overall lead despite a UFD in the first race.

They recovered with a 5, 1, and are now five points clear of Elena Berta and Bianca Caruso ITA, with Afrodite Zegers and Anneloes van Veen NED in third place.

Jess Lavery and Flora Stewart GBR are 18th.

In the men's event Panagiots Mantis and Pavlos Kagialis GRE, turned their scoreline around with a 1, 1, 2, and discarding a 22, they lead tied on 19 points with Pavel Sozykin and Denis Gribanoz RUS (3,3,1).

In third place are Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergstrom SWE (7,2,3).

Best GBR pair are Harvey Martin and Ryan Orr in 27th and Arran Holman and Marcus Tressler in 28th place.

470 WOMEN - PROVISIONAL RESULTS AFTER 6 RACES

1. Gil COHEN/Noa LASRY (ISR 311) - 19 pts

2. Elena BERTA/Bianca CARUSO (ITA 6) - 24 pts

3. Afrodite ZEGERS/Anneloes VAN VEEN (NED 1) - 26 pts

4. Maria BOZI/Rafailina KLONARIDOU (GRE 216) - 28 pts

5. Amy SEABRIGHT/Anna CARPENTER (GBR 7) - 28 pts

6. Frederike LOEWE/Anna MARKFORT (GER 26) - 29 pts

7. Tina MRAK/Veronika MACAROL (SLO 64) - 32 pts

8. Barbara CORNUDELLA RAVETLLAT/Sara LOPEZ RAVETLLAT (ESP 14) - 38 pts

9. Bendetta DI SALLE/Alessandra DUBBINI (ITA 74) - 44 pts

10. Nadine BOEHM/Ann-Christin GOLIASS (GER 24) - 44 pts

470 MEN - PROVISIONAL RESULTS AFTER 6 RACES

1. Panagiots MANTIS/Pavlos KAGIALIS (GRE 1) - 19 pts

2. Pavel SOZYKIN/Denis GRIBANOV (RUS 5) - 19 pts

3. Anton DAHLBERG/Fredrik BERGSTRÖM (SWE 349) - 24 pts

4. Deniz CINAR/Ates CINAR (TUR 890) - 29 pts

5. Jordi XAMMAR/Nicolas RODRIGUEZ (ESP 44) - 30 pts

6. Nitai HASSON/Tal HARARI (ISR 15) - 32 pts

7. Hippolyte MACHETTI/Sidoines DANTES (FRA 79) - 37 pts

8. Stuart MCNAY/David HUGHES (USA 1) - 37 pts

9. Carl-Fredrik FOCK/Marcus DACKHAMMAR (SWE 350) - 46 pts

10. Giacomo FERRARI/Giulio CALABRO' (ITA 757) - 52 pts

Full results here

