470 European Championships - Day 2

Three races were completed for both fleets on day 2 of the 470 European Championships in Bourgas, Bulgaria on Sunday.

Britain's Seabright and Carpenter (11, 4, 5) are tied on nine points with Barbara Cornudella and Sara Lopez ESP, and Linda Fahrni and Maja Siegenthaler SUI for third place.

Leading the women's series are Gil Cohen and Noa Lasry ISR, tied on three points with Silvia Mas Depares and Patricia Cantero ESP.

In the men's championship, Hippolyte Machetti and Sidoines Dantes FRA, lead by one point from Jordi Xammer and Nicolas Rodriguez ESP who are tied on seven points with Giacomo Ferrari and Giulio Calabro ITA.

Best GBR pair are Arran Holman and Marcus Tressler in 24th place.

470 Women - European Championship after 3 races (29 entries)

1st ISR 311 Gil COHEN / Noa LASR 10 2 1 3 pts

2nd ESP 18 Silvia MAS DEPARES / Patricia CANTERO REINA 20 1 2 3 pts

3rd ESP 14 Barbara CORNUDELLA RAVETLLAT / Sara LOPEZ RAVETLLAT 7 3 6 9 pts

4th SUI 5 Linda FAHRNI / Maja SIEGENTHALER 16 5 4 9 pts

5th GBR 7 Amy SEABRIGHT / Anna CARPENTER 11 4 5 9 pts

6th ITA 6 Elena BERTA / Bianca CARUSO 2 11 9 11 pts

7th GER 26 Frederike LOEWE / Anna MARKFORT 12 6 7 13 pts

8th SLO 64 Tina MRAK / Veronika MACAROL 1 15 14 15 pts

9th NED 1 Afrodite ZEGERS / Anneloes VAN VEEN 3 12 BFD 15 pts

10th GER 95 Fabienne OSTER / Anastasiya WINKEL 4 13 11 15 pts

470 Men - European Championship after 3 races (44 entries)

1st FRA 79 Hippolyte MACHETTI / Sidoines DANTES 19 2 4 6 pts

2nd ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR / Nicolas RODRIGUEZ 15 6 1 7 pts

3rd ITA 757 Giacomo FERRARI / Giulio CALABRO 1 29 6 7 pts

4th FRA 95 Thomas PONTHIEU / Eliott MICHAL 8 1 13 9 pts

5th ISR 15 Nitai HASSON / Tal HARARI 4 5 7 9 pts

6th RUS 5 Pavel SOZYKIN / Denis GRIBANOV 10 18 2 12 pts

7th SWE 349 Anton DAHLBERG / Fredrik BERGSTRÖM 2 28 10 12 pts

8th SUI 10 David BIEDERMANN / Jann SCHUEPBACH 25 7 5 12 pts

9th USA 1 Stuart MCNAY 9 4 12 13 pts

10th SWE 350 Carl-Fredrik FOCK / Marcus DACKHAMMAR5 9 25 14 pts

