Olympic
 

Busness as usual for 470 Europeans

Away from the machinations of the World Sailing's Mid-Year Meeting in London, the 470 class goes about its normal business with their 2018 European Championship.

Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre GBR - Click image for a larger image

Following World Sailing's Mid-Year Meeting the 470 class has ended up as possible equipment for the Mixed Two-Person Dinghy event for the 2024 Olympic Games.

Dimitris Dimou, President of the International 470 Class, commented,

"My goal was to ensure we at least maintained a Mixed Two-Person Dinghy at the Olympics, and this has been achieved."

“Now we will look ahead and work with sailors and stakeholders around the world to optimize the opportunities of a mixed concept and new race format."

The 470 European Championship is taking place in Bourgas, Bulgaria, starting with a practice race Friday and the first Qualifying series racing starting Saturday 20 May.

Total entry is indicated as 79 boats, with Britain fielding three crews in each of the championships.

In the women's event, Britain's Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre, Amy Seabright and Anna Carpenter, and Jess Lavery and Flora Stewart start.

In the men's event, Britain's Harvey Martin and Ryan Orr, Martin Wrigley and James Taylor, and Arran Holman and Marcus Tressler start.

Although the top Aussie and Kiwi crews are not competing at Bourgas, the entry is strong with women World Champions Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Irmina Mrozek Gliszczynska POL, and European title holders Afrodite Zegers and Anneloes van Veen NED entered.

In the men's championship Carl-Fredrik Fock and Marcus Dackhammar SWE defend their title and
Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergström SWE, World Silver medalists are also in the mix.

470 Event website

Gerald New - Sailweb
17 May 2018 8:57 GMT

