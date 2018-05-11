World Sailing - Any other business?

Finn is unfinished business - Click image for a larger image

From 10-15 May 2018, more than 200 delegates met in London for the meetings of the World Sailing Board, Events Committee, Equipment Committee and Council.

Ignoring the recommendation of the Events Committee and with the Equipment Committee not having much to say, World Sailing’s Council confirmed the five new Events for Paris 2024 as:

Men’s Windsurfer

Women’s Windsurfer

New Event, Mixed One-Person Dinghy

New Event, Mixed Two Person Dinghy

New Event, Mixed Kiteboard

There is still some confusion as to what some of the newly invented event titles actually mean, but World Sailing says that:

"The full list of Events ensures an exciting new future for Olympic sailing that will enable sailors with the broadest range of physiques to compete across a diverse set of Events and Equipment."

And when we get to know just what that diverse set of Events and Equipment comprises, we may be able share their enthusiasm.

Especially intriguing is the statement . . .

"The Mixed One-Person Dinghy will feature male and female sailors racing on separate boats and will require teamwork for transferring knowledge for a team effort, to achieve the ultimate glory – an Olympic gold medal."

But all that is in the future because the Formats and Equipment for the new Events will not be discussed until November at the 2018 Annual Conference.

And not forgetting that for the Events where new Equipment is required, an Olympic Equipment evaluation process will be held in 2019.

There is also the matter of the separate equipment review process for the Laser and Radial classes and the tender procedures and criteria for any new equipment required.

Then the IOC will make its final decisions on the Paris 2024 Olympic Games programme in December 2020.

