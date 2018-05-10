Statement from the Finn Class

Finn Sailing Rio - Click image for a larger image

During two days of meetings in London, the World Sailing Council passed Submission M22-18 late on Monday 15 May after extensive rounds of voting to decide the Events that will be used at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

This original Submission M22-18 intended for the Finn to be retained as men’s equipment within a new event, Mixed One-Person Dinghy, however under World Sailing regulations, the actual equipment decisions have been deferred to the November annual conference.

M22-18 allows for two individual singlehanded events and one mixed singlehanded event. An option for the mixed event could pair the Finn with a new or existing class for women.

While the Finn class realises that this new style of event presents challenges to those who are creating the formats for the 2024 Olympics, it is delighted that Council voted for an event slate where the Finn was potentially included.

Corinne McKenzie, Executive Director of the International Finn Association said,

“The Classes with the help of the Athletes commission and the Events Committee will be working to define what is the best format option. We all have to be ready to work from a blank page. We have to be open minded to create a unique event with its own signature, while staying relevant for sailors and federations.”

Balazs Hajdu, the President of the International Finn Association, said,

“We believe that singlehanded sailing is one of the pinnacles of Olympic sailing and we are glad to see that it was decided to give a chance to lighter weight women to sail at the Olympics in a singlehanded boat. This gives many countries around the world a chance to join Olympic sailing and also create youth programmes for young sailors with Olympic dreams.”

WS decision details here - World Sailing Council retain Finn

Robert Deaves - Finn Class

15 May 2018 11:24 GMT