Laser and Radial Europeans - Silver for Beckett

In a major breakthrough Beckett finished one point behind the new Laser European Champion Pavlos Kontides of Cyprus, with Jesper Stalheim of Sweden taking the bronze.

Other GBR : Jack Wetherell 9th, Nick Thompson 15th and Lorenzo Chiavarini 16th.

In the overall Laser European Trophy event, Matt Wearn of Australia was the winner, ahead of Sam Meech NZL with Kontides taking third and Beckett fourth.

In the women's Radial European Championship Marit Bouwmeester of Holland was the clear winner, 36 points ahead of Maxime Jonker NED, with Emma Plaschaert BEL taking the bronze.

Alsison Young GBR finished seventh and Hannah Snellgrove 34th.

In the overall Radial European Trophy event, first was Bouwmeester with second Paige Railey USA and third Jonker.

In the men's Radial European championship, Nik Pletikos SLO took the title, ahead of Federico Tocchi ITA, with third Marcin Rudawski POL.

Britain's Paul Elvin was 12th overall.

12 May 2018 19:11 GMT