Laser and Radial Europeans - Penultimate day

In the men's Laser championship Philipp Buhl GER won race 9 ahead of Hermann Tomasgaard NOR. While Mike Beckett GBR finished sixth with Jack Wetherell 12th and Nick Thompson 15th.

In race 10 things got even better for Beckett who finished second behind Aussie Tom Burton who took the win, with Pavlos Kontides CYP third and Lorenzo Chiavarini GBR fourth.

Overall leader Matt Wearn AUS (8, 7) keeps a four point lead, with Kontides CYP (19, 3) moving into second and who now leads the European championship.

In third place overall is Sam Meech NZL (17, 8), fourth is Philipp Buhl GER (1, BFD) and fifth Beckett.

Nick Thompson GBR (15, 34) is now 21st overall.

In the women's Radial championship, Marit Bouwmeester NED (1, 2) has an 11 point lead from Paige Railey USA (8, 5) with Maxime Jonker NED (13, 1) dropping to third place.

Britain's Alison Young GBR (19, 16) is now sixth overall and 34 points off the podium places.

In the men's Radial championship, Nik Pletikos SLO (2, 1) increased his lead to 12 points from Federico Tocchi ITA (4, 16), with third Alexaander POL (1,29).

Britain's Paul Elvin (20, 36) drops to eighth overall.

11 May 2018 21:41 GMT