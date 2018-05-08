Olympic
 

Laser and Radial Europeans - Penultimate day

Results were late emerging from the committee on the penultimate day of the Laser and Radial Europeans in La Rochelle, France.

Mike Beckett GBR - Click image for a larger image

In the men's Laser championship Philipp Buhl GER won race 9 ahead of Hermann Tomasgaard NOR. While Mike Beckett GBR finished sixth with Jack Wetherell 12th and Nick Thompson 15th.

In race 10 things got even better for Beckett who finished second behind Aussie Tom Burton who took the win, with Pavlos Kontides CYP third and Lorenzo Chiavarini GBR fourth.

Overall leader Matt Wearn AUS (8, 7) keeps a four point lead, with Kontides CYP (19, 3) moving into second and who now leads the European championship.

In third place overall is Sam Meech NZL (17, 8), fourth is Philipp Buhl GER (1, BFD) and fifth Beckett.

Nick Thompson GBR (15, 34) is now 21st overall.

In the women's Radial championship, Marit Bouwmeester NED (1, 2) has an 11 point lead from Paige Railey USA (8, 5) with Maxime Jonker NED (13, 1) dropping to third place.

Britain's Alison Young GBR (19, 16) is now sixth overall and 34 points off the podium places.

In the men's Radial championship, Nik Pletikos SLO (2, 1) increased his lead to 12 points from Federico Tocchi ITA (4, 16), with third Alexaander POL (1,29).

Britain's Paul Elvin (20, 36) drops to eighth overall.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

Gerald New - Sailweb
11 May 2018 21:41 GMT

Related articles

World Sailing vote to remove Finn, 470, RSX 12 May 2018 22:22
Laser and Radial Europeans - Silver for Beckett 12 May 2018 19:11
Talking to Ben Nicholls 12 May 2018 11:00
We are Finn Sailors 12 May 2018 9:16
Laser and Radial Europeans - Penultimate day 11 May 2018 21:41
Late Olympic submission by World Sailing President 11 May 2018 11:37
Ireland’s Annalise Murphy switches to 49erFX 11 May 2018 6:57
Laser and Radial Europeans - Day 4 10 May 2018 21:21
Laser and Radial Europeans - Day 3 9 May 2018 21:40
Finn - Aarhus heats up 9 May 2018 9:11
So what is the World Sailing meeting about? 8 May 2018 22:26
Laser and Radial Europeans - Day 2 8 May 2018 20:01


Latest






















UK Hosted