Late Olympic submission by World Sailing President

This Mr Andersen has made clear, "is a personal submission, not a World Sailing Board submission."

How such a submission can be made at this late stage, or indeed why it was thought necessary is explained in an accompanying letter.

The WS President says that - few submissions have utilised the full range of options open to us and that he has therefore developed a submission of his own.

The submission is M09-18, but is not found on the WS website at present.

The President's proposal maintains the following events:

Laser (men single)

Laser Radial (women single)

49er (men double)

49er FX (women double)

Nacra 17 (mixed double)

Plus the RS:X men (windsurfer) and RS:X women (windsurfer).

And replaces the other three events with:

Mixed One Person Dinghy – a "Two Person Team Event in New Equipment" to replace the Finn

Mixed Two Person Dinghy – in "New Equipment" to replace the two 470 events.

Mixed Kite Board – a "Two Person Team Event in New Equipment"

Thus sailing would have four mixed crew events - the mixed in the one person dinghy and the Kite board event, apparently means one piece of equipment used by two different people.

For in depth information and links to the President's Submission and Letter see Tom Ehman's article at SailingIllustrated.com

World Sailing are to consider the report at their Mid-Year Meeting from 10 May at the Chelsea Football Club in London, this meeting will determine the Events for the 2024 Olympics.

Click here to read World Sailing - Considering the Olympic options

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



G New

11 May 2018 11:37 GMT