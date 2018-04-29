Olympic
 

Ireland’s Annalise Murphy switches to 49erFX

Annalise Murphy, Ireland’s Olympic silver medallist in the Radial class has announced that she will swithch to the 49erFX for the 2020 Tokyo Games.


Annalise Murphy on Turn The Tide on Plastic

Murphy is competing in the Volvo Ocean Race on board Dee Caffari's Turn the Tide On Plastic. She will begin training in the 49erFX skiff class after the race finishes at the end of June.

“While doing this [ocean] race I’ve been thinking a lot about how much I enjoy being part of a team,” Murphy told The Irish Times this week. “This would really be something that will refresh me.”

Katie Tingle has been recruited to sail with Murphy and has started training in recent weeks following her decision to take a career break from teaching.

The pair will aim to qualify Ireland for the Tokyo 2020 Games in 18 months’ time.

Full story here by David Branigan, The Irish Times

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

G New
11 May 2018 6:57 GMT

Related articles

Late Olympic submission by World Sailing President 11 May 2018 11:37
Ireland’s Annalise Murphy switches to 49erFX 11 May 2018 6:57
Laser and Radial Europeans - Day 4 10 May 2018 21:21
Laser and Radial Europeans - Day 3 9 May 2018 21:40
Finn - Aarhus heats up 9 May 2018 9:11
So what is the World Sailing meeting about? 8 May 2018 22:26
Laser and Radial Europeans - Day 2 8 May 2018 20:01
Laser and Radial Europeans - Day 1 8 May 2018 8:41
Thompson defends Laser European title 5 May 2018 10:27
Sailing Clubs: Time is Short 5 May 2018 10:27
World Sailing - Considering the Olympic options 4 May 2018 9:50
Hyeres World Cup - Day 6 Medal Racing 29 April 2018 14:09


Latest






















UK Hosted