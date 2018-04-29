Ireland’s Annalise Murphy switches to 49erFX

Annalise Murphy, Ireland’s Olympic silver medallist in the Radial class has announced that she will swithch to the 49erFX for the 2020 Tokyo Games.
Annalise Murphy on Turn The Tide on Plastic
Murphy is competing in the Volvo Ocean Race on board Dee Caffari's Turn the Tide On Plastic. She will begin training in the 49erFX skiff class after the race finishes at the end of June.
“While doing this [ocean] race I’ve been thinking a lot about how much I enjoy being part of a team,” Murphy told The Irish Times this week. “This would really be something that will refresh me.”
Katie Tingle has been recruited to sail with Murphy and has started training in recent weeks following her decision to take a career break from teaching.
The pair will aim to qualify Ireland for the Tokyo 2020 Games in 18 months’ time.
Full story here by David Branigan, The Irish Times
