Ireland’s Annalise Murphy switches to 49erFX

Murphy is competing in the Volvo Ocean Race on board Dee Caffari's Turn the Tide On Plastic. She will begin training in the 49erFX skiff class after the race finishes at the end of June.

“While doing this [ocean] race I’ve been thinking a lot about how much I enjoy being part of a team,” Murphy told The Irish Times this week. “This would really be something that will refresh me.”

Katie Tingle has been recruited to sail with Murphy and has started training in recent weeks following her decision to take a career break from teaching.

The pair will aim to qualify Ireland for the Tokyo 2020 Games in 18 months’ time.

11 May 2018 6:57 GMT