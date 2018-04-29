Laser and Radial Europeans - Day 4

Marit Bouwmeester NED - Click image for a larger image

Overall defending Radial champion Marit Bouwmeester NED (5, 7) takes a two point lead from Maxime Jonker NED (14, 11) with Paige Railey USA (13, 1) moving up to third, three points further back.

Britain's Alison Young (28, 9) surprisingly gained a place to finish the day in fourth and 14 points off the podium places.

Emma Plasschaert BEL (30, 15) drops from third to fifth place behind Young.

Nick Thompson GBR (41, 23), went into reverse in the Laser event, dropping from 17th to 20th overall, getting off suprisingly lightly for such an horrendous scoreline.

Mike Beckett GBR (10, 11) stays in seventh overall and Jack Wetherell (4, 18) is now 12th.

Even the dominant down-under leaders slipped into double digit figures in race 7. Matt Wearn AUS (12, 3) keeps his one point lead in the overall Laser title ahead of Sam Meech NZL (15, 1).

Jesper Stalheim SWE (1, 2) moves into third place overall and is new leader for the European title, where Beckett GBR hold fourth place.

In the men's Radial championship, Nik Pletikos SLO (3, 2) takes a three point lead from Federico Tocchi ITA (2, 9), with third Alexaander POL (7, 5).

Britain's Paul Elvin (17, 4) remains in seventh overall.

10 May 2018 20:17 GMT