Laser and Radial Europeans - Day 3

Nick Thompson makes his move - Click image for a larger image

Thompson took his first win of the week and with a ninth in his second race moves into 17th place overall, 19 points off the European title.

Mike Beckett (12, 4) remains the best placed Brit despite slipping to seventh overall, he is fourth placed European.

Top of the overall Laser leaderboard is Matt Wearn AUS (1, 1) now clear leader by one point ahead of Sam Meech NZL (2, 4), with Andrew McKenzie NZL (3, 3) in third.

Pavlos Kontides CYP (3, 2) is in fourth place and leads the European Championship tied on points with Germany's Philipp Buhl (BFD, 1).

In the women's Radial championship the second day with a decent breeze made sure that Alison Young continued her rise up the leaderboard. A 3 - 4 scoreline put Young in fifth after six qualifying heats.

For GBR team-mate Hannah Snellgrove is was not such a good day. Snellgrove picked-up a BFD in her first heat and then a 17, which sent her down to 16th place overall.

Maxime Jonker NED (1, 1) and defending champion Marit Bouwmeester NED (1, 2) continue to dominate the women's Radial, with Emma Plasschaert BEL (2, 2) in third, just one point ahead of Paige Railey USA (2, 1) now in fourth.

Paul Elvin GBR - Click image for a larger image

In the men's Radial championship, Nik Pletikos SLO (1, 4) leads by one point from Federico Tocchi ITA (3, 1) with Marcin Rudawski POL (2, 2) a further point back in third.

Britain's Paul Elvin (6, 11) was not able to improve his overall position, he remains in seventh overall, but now with a 30 point gap to the podium.

From Thursday the fleets are split into gold and silver for the Final series races, with the championship finishing Saturday.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

9 May 2018 18:02 GMT