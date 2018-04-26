Laser and Radial Europeans - Day 2

Click image for a larger image

Young took a 2 - 1 in her two Radial heats and finished the day in seventh place overall after four races.

Ahead of her on the leaderboard is team-mate Hannah Snellgrove who added to her win on Monday with a 5 - 2 to jump to third overall.

Another big mover was Hadddon Hugues of the USA who, with a 3 - 1 discards her BFD from day 1 to move into tenth place, five points off the leading USA competitor, Paige Railey (11, 4) in sixth place.

Top of the women's Radial leaderboard is Maxime Jonker NED (1, 8) with defending champion Marit Bouwmeester NED (1, 3) now in second place.

In the men's Laser championship Sam Meech NZL and Matt Wearn AUS are sweeping all before them, winning both their heat races they are tied for the overall lead.

In fact it was an Antipodean day with Tom Burton AUS and Luke Elliott AUS picking up the other heat wins.

Best of the Brits is Mike Beckett (3, 5) holding on to fifth place, with Jack Wetherell (7, 4) in 19th.

Defending champion Nick Thompson (12, 7) slips back to 27th - a not unusual position for Thompson at this stage of qualifying!

In the men's Radial championship, Britain's Paul Elvin (15, BFD) drops a place to seventh overall.

Leading the men's Radial is Nik Pletikos SLO (1, 8) followed by Aleksander Arian POL (2, 1) and Federico Tocchi ITA (4, 3) tied on ten points.

Gerald New - Sailweb

8 May 2018 20:01 GMT