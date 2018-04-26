Olympic
 

Laser and Radial Europeans - Day 1

The Laser Standard, Radial women and Radial men European Championship began in La Rochelle, France on Monday.


A decent breeze of 12 knots prevailed for the two races completed in all classes.

In the Lasers Standard, Sam Meech NZL won both his heats to take the overnight lead. Second is Matthew Wearn AUS and third Pavlos Kontides CYP.

Britain's Mike Beckett (1,5) is in fifth place. Nick Thompson (7,9) is 20th.

In the women's Radial, Maxime Jonker NED also won both her haet races to take the overall lead. Marie Barrué FRA (2,2) is second and Tuula Tenkanen FIN (3,4) is third.

Alison Young of Britain (10,12) is in 19th place, one point ahead of team-mate Hannah Snellgrove (22,1).

Leading the men's Radial is Nik Pletikos SLO (4,3) is first followed by Federico Tocchi ITA (3,9) and Yvan Beaufils FRA (9,4).

Britain's Paul Elvin (14,1) is sixth overall.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

G New
8 May 2018 8:41 GMT

Related articles

Laser and Radial Europeans - Day 3 9 May 2018 21:40
Finn - Aarhus heats up 9 May 2018 9:11
So what is the World Sailing meeting about? 8 May 2018 22:26
Laser and Radial Europeans - Day 2 8 May 2018 20:01
Laser and Radial Europeans - Day 1 8 May 2018 8:41
Thompson defends Laser European title 5 May 2018 10:27
Sailing Clubs: Time is Short 5 May 2018 10:27
World Sailing - Considering the Olympic options 4 May 2018 9:50
Hyeres World Cup - Day 6 Medal Racing 29 April 2018 14:09
Hyeres World Cup - Day 5 Medal Racing 28 April 2018 15:21
Hyeres World Cup - Day 4 Crunch Time Results 27 April 2018 16:43
Hyeres World Cup - Day 3 Results 26 April 2018 8:23


Latest






















UK Hosted