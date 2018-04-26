Laser and Radial Europeans - Day 1





A decent breeze of 12 knots prevailed for the two races completed in all classes.

In the Lasers Standard, Sam Meech NZL won both his heats to take the overnight lead. Second is Matthew Wearn AUS and third Pavlos Kontides CYP.

Britain's Mike Beckett (1,5) is in fifth place. Nick Thompson (7,9) is 20th.

In the women's Radial, Maxime Jonker NED also won both her haet races to take the overall lead. Marie Barrué FRA (2,2) is second and Tuula Tenkanen FIN (3,4) is third.

Alison Young of Britain (10,12) is in 19th place, one point ahead of team-mate Hannah Snellgrove (22,1).

Leading the men's Radial is Nik Pletikos SLO (4,3) is first followed by Federico Tocchi ITA (3,9) and Yvan Beaufils FRA (9,4).

Britain's Paul Elvin (14,1) is sixth overall.

