Thompson defends Laser European title

The 2018 Laser Senior European Championships & Trophy will take place at La Rochelle, France from Saturday 5 May to 12 May.
Nick Thompson GBR 2017 European Champion - Click image for a larger image
Nick Thompson of Britain is the men's defending Laser champion, Marit Bouwmeester of Holland defends the women's Radial title.
Following his dramatic last race win to snatch the title in Barcelona last year, Thompson says retaining his European title is his “number one priority” as a bumper fleet of almost 170 sailors converges on La Rochelle.
However Thompson will face a fleet packed full of title threats including Rio 2016 gold medallist Tom Burton of Australia, Germany’s Philipp Buhl and hometown hero Jean-Baptiste Bernaz.
Qualification series racing starts on Monday 7 May for the event, with Finals series racing starting Thursday 10 May, finishing Saturday 12 May.
GBR Entries:
Men Laser (168 entries)
Jack AITKEN
Michael BECKETT
Lorenzo Brando CHIAVARINI
Jack COOKSON
Jacob FARREN-PRICE
Ben FLOWER
Nick THOMPSON
Jack WETHERELL
Sam WHALEY
Daniel WHITELEY
Joseph WOODLEY
Women Radial (100 entries)
Maggie ADAMSON
Georgina POVALL
Hannah SNELLGROVE
Clementine THOMPSON
Alison YOUNG
Men Radial (63 entries)
Ben ELVIN
Gerald New - Sailweb
4 May 2018 17:07 GMT