Hyeres World Cup - Day 6 Medal Racing

Final day of racing at the Hyeres World Cup regatta this Sunday for Radial, Laser, Finn and 470 medal races.
470 Podium - Click image for a larger image
The British team had their one chance of a gold, in the women's 470, but Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz of France protected the gold, with Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre taking the silver.
In the Radial Marit Bouwmeester of Holland took Gold ahead of the medal race with a huge 40+ points lead. Britain's Georgina Povall was OCS in the medal race.
In the Laser gold went to Jean Baptiste Bernaz of France. Britain's Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini finished fifth overall.
In the Finn, Jorge Zarif of Brazil took gold ahead of Holland's Nicholas Heiner.
The men's 470 gold went to Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergstrom of Sweden.
No GBR medal races qualifiers for the Finn or men's 470 events.
Hyeres - Medal Race final leading results
470 Women
Gold - FRA Camille Lecointre / Aloise Retornaz
Silver - GBR Hannah Mills / Eilidh McIntyre
Bronze - JPN Ai Kondo Yoshida / Miho Yoshioka
470 Men
Gold - SWE Anton Dahlberg / Fredrik Bergstrom
Silver - AUS Mathew Belcher / William Ryan
Bronze - NZL Paul Snow-Hansen / Daniel Wilcox
Finn Men
Gold - BRA Jorge Zarif
Silver - NED Nicholas Heiner
Bronze - TUR Alican Kayner
Radial Women
Gold - NED Marit Bouwmeester
Silver - FIN Monika Mikkola
Bronze - USA Paige Railey
- GBR Georgina Povall is OCS
Laser Men
Gold - FRA Jean Baptiste Bernaz
Silver - NZL Sam Meech
Bronze - AUS Tom Burton
- GBR - 5th Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini
Gerald New - Sailweb
29 April 2018 9:45 GMT