Hyeres World Cup - Day 6 Medal Racing

The British team had their one chance of a gold, in the women's 470, but Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz of France protected the gold, with Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre taking the silver.

In the Radial Marit Bouwmeester of Holland took Gold ahead of the medal race with a huge 40+ points lead. Britain's Georgina Povall was OCS in the medal race.

In the Laser gold went to Jean Baptiste Bernaz of France. Britain's Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini finished fifth overall.

In the Finn, Jorge Zarif of Brazil took gold ahead of Holland's Nicholas Heiner.

The men's 470 gold went to Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergstrom of Sweden.

No GBR medal races qualifiers for the Finn or men's 470 events.

Hyeres - Medal Race final leading results

470 Women

Gold - FRA Camille Lecointre / Aloise Retornaz

Silver - GBR Hannah Mills / Eilidh McIntyre

Bronze - JPN Ai Kondo Yoshida / Miho Yoshioka

470 Men

Gold - SWE Anton Dahlberg / Fredrik Bergstrom

Silver - AUS Mathew Belcher / William Ryan

Bronze - NZL Paul Snow-Hansen / Daniel Wilcox

Finn Men

Gold - BRA Jorge Zarif

Silver - NED Nicholas Heiner

Bronze - TUR Alican Kayner

Radial Women

Gold - NED Marit Bouwmeester

Silver - FIN Monika Mikkola

Bronze - USA Paige Railey

- GBR Georgina Povall is OCS

Laser Men

Gold - FRA Jean Baptiste Bernaz

Silver - NZL Sam Meech

Bronze - AUS Tom Burton

- GBR - 5th Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini

Gerald New - Sailweb

29 April 2018 9:45 GMT