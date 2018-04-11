Olympic
 

Hyeres World Cup - Day 6 Medal Racing

Final day of racing at the Hyeres World Cup regatta this Sunday for Radial, Laser, Finn and 470 medal races.

470 Podium - Click image for a larger image

The British team had their one chance of a gold, in the women's 470, but Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz of France protected the gold, with Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre taking the silver.

In the Radial Marit Bouwmeester of Holland took Gold ahead of the medal race with a huge 40+ points lead. Britain's Georgina Povall was OCS in the medal race.

In the Laser gold went to Jean Baptiste Bernaz of France. Britain's Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini finished fifth overall.

In the Finn, Jorge Zarif of Brazil took gold ahead of Holland's Nicholas Heiner.

The men's 470 gold went to Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergstrom of Sweden.

No GBR medal races qualifiers for the Finn or men's 470 events.

Hyeres - Medal Race final leading results

470 Women
Gold - FRA Camille Lecointre / Aloise Retornaz
Silver - GBR Hannah Mills / Eilidh McIntyre
Bronze - JPN Ai Kondo Yoshida / Miho Yoshioka

470 Men
Gold - SWE Anton Dahlberg / Fredrik Bergstrom
Silver - AUS Mathew Belcher / William Ryan
Bronze - NZL Paul Snow-Hansen / Daniel Wilcox

Finn Men
Gold - BRA Jorge Zarif
Silver - NED Nicholas Heiner
Bronze - TUR Alican Kayner

Radial Women
Gold - NED Marit Bouwmeester
Silver - FIN Monika Mikkola
Bronze - USA Paige Railey
- GBR Georgina Povall is OCS

Laser Men
Gold - FRA Jean Baptiste Bernaz
Silver - NZL Sam Meech
Bronze - AUS Tom Burton
- GBR - 5th Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

Gerald New - Sailweb
29 April 2018 9:45 GMT

Related articles

Hyeres World Cup - Day 6 Medal Racing 29 April 2018 14:09
Hyeres World Cup - Day 5 Medal Racing 28 April 2018 15:21
Hyeres World Cup - Day 4 Crunch Time Results 27 April 2018 16:43
Hyeres World Cup - Day 3 Results 26 April 2018 8:23
Hyeres World Cup - Day 2 - Results 25 April 2018 19:20
Lobert takes early lead in Hyeres 24 April 2018 21:34
Hyeres World Cup - Day 1 Results 24 April 2018 17:02
British Team for Hyeres World Cup 20 April 2018 17:31
Finn - Blood-in-the-Water 19 April 2018 9:46
USA proposal to remove Finn, 470 and RSX from Olympics 19 April 2018 9:46
Poland to host 49er and Nacra 17 European Championships 14 April 2018 6:29
Italy get Sailing World Cup event in 2019 11 April 2018 18:19


Latest






















UK Hosted