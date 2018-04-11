Hyeres World Cup - Day 5 Medal Racing

Nacra 17 Podium - Click image for a larger image

Saturday was also the final qualifying race day for the other Olympic classes: the Finn, Laser, Radial and 470. Their Medal Races take place on Sunday.

In Saturday's medal racing British competitors qualified in the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17.

The gold for the Nacra 17 had already gone to Ruggero Tita and Caterina Marianna Banti of Italy and they confirmed that in the medal race.

Ben Saxton and Nicola Boniface took Silver, with Spain's Iker Martinez de Lizarduy / Olga Maslivets the Bronze.

John Gimson and Anna Burnet finished fifth overall.

In the 49erFX New Zealand pair Alexandra Maloney and Molly Meech took the Gold ahead of Ida Marie Baad Nielsen and Marie Thusgaard Olsen of Denmark.

Victoria Travascio and Maria Branz of Argentina scooped the Bronze. Britain's Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey were 6th, Sophie Weguelin and Sophie Aisworth 8th.

In the men's 49er medal race, Poland's Dominik Buksak and Szymon Wierzbicki took Gold.

New Zealand teams took Silver, Logan Dunning Beck and Oscar Gunn, and Bronze Josh Porebski and Trent Rippey.

Britain's Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell placed sixth.

In the two RS:X events, no British qualifiers. The Men's gold went to Pierre Le Coq of France and the Women's gold to Zofia Noceti-Klepacka of Poland.

Sunday will see the final round of Medal Races for the 470, Finn, Radial and Laser classes.

The British team have their one chance of a gold, in the women's 470, where Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre are nine points off the leaders, Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz of France.

In the Laser, Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini in fourth, is someway off the podium but could grab a medal. Leading is Jean Baptiste Bernaz of France.

In the Radial Marit Bouwmeester of Holland takes Gold ahead of the medal race with a huge 50+ points lead. Britain's Georgina Povall starts in ninth place.

No GBR medal races qualifiers for the Finn or men's 470 events.

Hyeres - Medal Race final leading results

RS:X Women

Gold - POL Zofia Noceti-Klepacka

Silver - CHN Peina Chen

Bronze - POL Malgorzata Bialecka

RS:X Men

Gold - FRA Pierre Le Coq

Silver - FRA Louis Giard

Bronze - FRA Thomas Goyard

Nacra 17 Mixed

Gold - ITA Ruggero Tita / Caterina Marianna Banti

Silver - GBR Ben Saxton / Nicola Boniface

Bronze - ESP Iker Martinez de Lizarduy / Olga Maslivets

- Other GBR - 5th John Gimson / Anna Burnet

49erFX Women

Gold - NZL Alexandra Maloney / Molly Meech

Silver - DEN Ida Marie Baad Nielsen / Marie Thusgaard Olsen

Bronze - ARG Victoria Travascio / Maria Branz

- GBR - 6th Charlotte Dobson / Saskia Tidey

- GBR - 8th Sophie Weguelin / Sophie Aisworth

49er Men

Gold - POL Dominik Buksak / Szymon Wierzbicki

Silver - NZL Logan Dunning Beck / Oscar Gunn

Bronze - NZL Josh Porebski / Trent Rippey

- GBR - 6th Dylan Fletcher-Scott / Stuart Bithell

2.4mR

Gold - FRA Damien Seguin

Silver - FRA Bruno Jourdren

Bronze - ESP Rafa Andarias

Hyeres - Day 5 other leading results

Finn Men

Race 9 abandoned

Overall after 8 races:

1st 1st NED Nicholas Heiner 32pts, 2nd BRA Jorge Zarif 36pts, 3rd TUR Alican Kaynar 38pts. Best GBR: 15th Hector Simpson 98pts.

Radial Women

Race 9 - 1st USA Paige Railey, 2nd JPN Manami Doi, 3rd LTU Viktorija Andrulyte. Best GBR: 13th Alison Young.

Race 10 - 1st SWE Josefin Olsson, 2nd RUS Josefin Olsson, 3rd GRE Vasileia Karachaliou. Best GBR: 15th Alison Young.

Overall after 10 races:

1st NED Marit Bouwmeester 43pts, 2nd FIN Monika Mikkola 101pts, 3rd USA Paige Railey 112pts, Best GBR: 9th Georgina Povall 135pts

470 Men

Race 8 - 1st USA Stuart Mcnay / David Hughes, 2nd NZL Paul Snow-Hansen / Daniel Willcox, 3rd HUN Balázs Gyapjas / Zsombor Gyapjas. Best GBR: 10th Martin Wrigley / James Taylor.

Race 9 - 1st AUS Mathew Belcher / William Ryan, 2nd SWE Anton Dahlberg / Fredrik Bergstrom, 3rd JPN Doi / Kimura. Best GBR: 14th Luke Patience / Chris Grube.

Overall after 9 races:

1st SWE Anton Dahlberg / Fredrik Bergström 20pts, 2nd AUS Mathew Belcher / William Ryan 47pts, 3rd NZL Paul Snow-Hansen / Daniel 50pts. Best GBR: 16th Luke Patience / Chris Grube.

470 Women

Race 8 - 1st GBR Hannah Mills / Eilidh McIntyre, 2nd BRA Fernanda Oliveira / Ana Luiza Barbachan, 3rd GRE Maria Bozi / Rafailina Klonaridou.

Race 9 - 1st JPN Ai Kondo Yoshida / Miho Yoshioka, 2nd FRA Jennifer Poret / Camille Hautefaye, 3rd ITA Elena Berta / Sveva Carraro. Best GBR: 7th Jess Lavery / Flora Stewart, 11th Mills/Mcintyre.

Overall after 9 races:

1st FRA Camille Lecointre / Aloise Retornaz 42pts, 2nd GBR Hannah Mills / Eilidh McIntyre 51pts, 3rd JPN Ai Kondo Yoshida / Miho Yoshioka 74pts.

Laser Men

Race 9 - 1st FRA Loïc Queyroux, 2nd FRA Jean Baptiste Bernaz, 3rd FIN Jean Baptiste Bernaz. Best GBR: 6th Nick Thompson.

Race 10 - 1st AUS Tom Burton, 2nd AUS Finnian Alexander, 3rd CZE Viktor Teply. Best GBR: 9th Michael Beckett.

Overall after 10 races:

1st FRA Jean Baptiste Bernaz 75pts, 2nd NZL Sam Meech 88pts, 3rd AUS Tom Burton 103pts. Best GBR: 4th Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini 123pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

28 April 2018 9:40 GMT