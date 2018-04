Hyeres World Cup - Day 4 Crunch Time Results

FRA 971 - Click image for a larger image

British teams were looking to qualify for the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 medal races today. Increased wind strength did help them, but the wind failed again towards the end of the day.

Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey are fourth and just a point off a podium place in the 49erFX, with Sophie Weguelin and Sophie Ainsworth eighth.

In the men's 49er, Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell are eighth, with James Peters and Rhos Hawes out of it in 13th place.

The Nacra 17 is looking good for Ben Saxton and Nicola Boniface in second place behind Ruggero Tita and Caterina Marianna Banti of Italy who have the gold early.

John Gimson and Anna Burnet are in sixth overall, with Rupert White and Kirstie Urwin just missing a medal race place.

Not so happy in the RS:X fleets where Emma Wilson finished 13th in the women, after making the top ten in race 9 she slipped back in the final race.

Tom Squires was 20th in the men's RS:X and Sam Sills 22nd.

So Saturday GBR will have starters in the Nacra17, 49er and 49erFX medal races. Other fleets will continue to race to qualify for the other medal races on Sunday.

Hyeres - Day 4 leading results

470 Men

Race 6 - 1st AUS Mathew Belcher / William Ryan, 2nd SWE Anton Dahlberg / Fredrik Bergstrom, 3rd GRE Panagiotis Mantis / Pavlos Kagialis, 4th GBR Luke Patience / Chris Grube.

Race 7 - 1st AUS Mathew Belcher / William Ryan, 2nd SWE Anton Dahlberg / Fredrik Bergstrom, 3rd JPN Tetsuya Isozaki / Akira Takayanagi, 4th GBR Luke Patience / Chris Grube.

Overall after 7 races:

1st SWE Anton Dahlberg / Fredrik Bergstrom 14pts, 2nd AUS Mathew Belcher / William Ryan 31pts, 3rd JPN Tetsuya Isozaki / Akira Takayanagi 33pts. Best GBR: 14th Luke Patience /

Chris Grube 86pts.

Laser Men

Race 7 - 1st GER Philipp Buhl, 2nd CRO Filip Jurisic, 3rd AUS Mitchell Kennedy. Best GBR: 5th Michael Beckett.

Race 8 - 1st AUS Matthew Wearn, 2nd NOR Hermann Tomasgaard, 3rd GBR Michael Beckett.

Overall after 8 races:

1st FRA Jean Baptiste Bernaz 63pts, 2nd CRO Filip Jurisic 65pts, 3rd NZL Sam Meech 66pts. Best GBR: Lorenzo Chiavarini 80pts,

470 Women

Race 6 - 1st NED Afrodite Zegers / Anneloes van Veen, 2nd JPN Ai Kondo Yoshida / Miho Yoshioka, 3rd BRA Fernanda Oliveira / Ana Luiza Barbachan, 4th GBR Hannah Mills / Eilidh McIntyre,

Race 7 - 1st NED Afrodite Zegers / Anneloes van Veen, 2nd GER Nadine Boehm / Ann-Christin Goliass, 3rd FRA Camille Lecointre / Aloise Retornaz. Best GBR: 11th Hannah Mills / Eilidh McIntyre.

Overall after 7 races:

1st FRA Camille Lecointre / Aloise Retornaz 33pts, 2nd GBR Hannah Mills / Eilidh McIntyre 40pts, 3rd ESP Silvia Mas Depares / Patricia Cantero 44pts.

49er Men

Race 7 - 1st IRL Ryan Seaton / Séafra Guilfoyle, 2nd FRA Kévin Fischer / Yann Jauvin, 3rd POL Dominik Buksak / Szymon Wierzbicki. Best GBR: 9th Dylan Fletcher-Scott / Stuart Bithell.

Overall after 7 races:

1st POL Dominik Buksak / Szymon Wierzbicki 30pts, 2nd AUS David Gilmour / Joel Turner 40pts, 3rd BEL Yannick Lefèbvre / Tom Pelsmaekers 50pts. Best GBR: 8th Dylan Fletcher-Scott / Stuart Bithell 65pts.

Radial Women

Race 7 - 1st NED Marit Bouwmeester, 2nd CAN Sarah Douglas, 3rd GRE Vasileia Karachaliou. Best GBR: 5th Georgina Povall, 8th Alison Young.

Race 8 - 1st GRE Vasileia Karachaliou, 2nd NED Marit Bouwmeester, 3rd FIN Tuula Tenkanen. Best GBR: 27th Alison Young.

Overall after 8 races:

1st NED Marit Bouwmeester 22pts, 2nd BEL Maité Carlier 64pts, 3rd DEN Anne-Marie Rindom 75pts.

Finn Men

Race 7 - 1st NED Nicholas Heiner, 2nd AUS Jake Lilley, 3rd BRA Jorge Zarif. Best GBR: 12th Ed Wright.

Race 8 - 1st GBR Ben Cornish, 2nd CRO Nenad Bugarin, 3rd TUR Alican Kaynar.

Overall after 8 races:

1st 1st NED Nicholas Heiner 32pts, 2nd BRA Jorge Zarif 36pts, 3rd TUR Alican Kaynar 38pts. Best GBR: 15th Hector Simpson 98pts.

Nacra 17

Race 8 - 1st ITA Vittorio Bissaro / Maelle Frascari, 2nd ITA Ruggero Tita / Caterina Marianna Banti, 3rd ARG Santiago Lange / Cecilia Carranza. Best GBR: 11th Chris Rashley / Laura Marimon Giovannetti.

Race 9 - 1st ESP Iker Martnez / Olga Maslivets, 2nd John Gimson / Anna Burnet, 3rd ITA Vittorio Bissaro / Maelle Frascari.

Race 10 - 1st ITA Ruggero Tita / Caterina Marianna Banti, 2nd AUS Jason Waterhouse / Lisa Darmain, 3rd NZL Gemma Jones / Jason Saunders, 4th GBR Ben Saxton / Nicola Boniface.

Race 11 - 1st ITA Ruggero Tita / Caterina Marianna Banti, 2nd ITA Ruggero Tita / Caterina Marianna Banti, 3rd ESP Iker Martnez / Olga Maslivets. best GBR: 7th Ben Saxton / Nicola Boniface.

Overall after 11 races:

1st ITA Ruggero Tita / Caterina Marianna Banti 27pts, 2nd GBR Ben Saxton / Nicola Boniface 67pts, 3rd ITA Vittorio Bissaro / Maelle Frascari 82pts. 6th GBR John Gimson / Anna Burnet.

49erFX Women

Race 7 - 1st NOR Helene Naess / Marie Ronningen, 2nd ARG Victoria Travascio / Maria Branz, 3rd GBR Charlotte Dobson / Saskia Tidey.

Race 8 - 1st GBR Charlotte Dobson / Saskia Tidey, 2nd SWE Vilma Bobeck / Malin Tengstrom, 3rd NZL Alexandra Maloney / Molly Meech.

Race 9 - 1st DEN Ida Marie Baad Nielsen / Marie Thusgaard Olsen, 2nd AUS Natasha Bryant / Annie Wilmot, 3rd FRA Lili Sebesi / Albane Dubois. Best GBR: 6th Charlotte Dobson / Saskia Tidey.

Race 10 - 1st SWE Vilma Bobeck / Malin Tengstrom, 2nd ARG Victoria Travascio / Maria Branz, 3rd DEN Ida Marie Baad Nielsen / Marie Thusgaard Olsen, 4th Charlotte Dobson / Saskia Tidey.

Race 11 - 1st GBR Charlotte Dobson / Saskia Tidey, 2nd SWE Klara Wester / Rebecca Netzler.

Overall after 11 races:

1st DEN Ida Marie Baad Nielsen / Marie Thusgaard Olsen 69pts, 2nd NZL Alexandra Maloney / Molly Meech 74pts, 3rd NOR Helene Naess / Marie Ronningen 85pts, 4th GBR Charlotte Dobson / Saskia Tidey 86pts. Other GBR: 8th Sophie Weguelin / Sophie Aisworth

RS:X Men

Race 8 - 1st POL Maciej Kluszcznski, 2nd KOR Tae Hoon Lee, 3rd NED Kiran Badloe. Best GBR: 21st Sam Sills.

Race 9 - 1st FRA Louis Giard, 2nd POL Pawel Tarnowski, 3rd GBR Tom Squires.

Race 10 - 1st POL Pawel Tarnowski, 2nd NED Kiran Badloe, 3rd FRA Pierre le Coq. Best GBR: 15th Sam Sills.

Race 11 - 1st CHN Mengfan Gao, 2nd POL Maciej Kluszcznski, 3rd SUI Sanz Lanz. Best GBR: 23 Sam Sills.

Overall after 11 races:

1st FRA Pierre Le Coq 72pts, 2nd FRA Louis Giard 84pts, 3rd CHN Mengfan Gao 98pts. Best GBR: 20th Tom Squires.

RS:X Women

Race 8 - 1st GBR Emma Wilson, 2nd CHN Yue Tan, 3rd ISR Katy Spychakov.

Race 9 - 1st CHN Yunxiu Lu, 2nd CHN Jiali Sun, 3rd GBR Emma Wilson.

Race 10 - 1st FRA Charline Picon, 2nd POL Malgorzata Bialecka, 3rd ISR Noga Geller. Best GBR: 27th Emma Wilson.

Overall after 10 races:

1st POL Zofia Noceti-Klepacka 47pts, 2nd CHN Peina Chen 60pts, 3rd ISR Noga Geller 66pts. Best GBR: 13th Emma Wilson 118pts

2.4mR

Overall after 10 races - 1st 1st FRA Damien Seguin 7pts, 2nd ITA Antonio Squizzato 16pts, 3rd FRA Bruno Jourdren 20pts.

Gerald New - Sailweb

27 April 2018 9:52 GMT