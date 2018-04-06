Lobert takes early lead in Hyeres

Jonathan Lobert FRA - Click image for a larger image

Lobert leads from Brazil’s Jorge Zarif and Ioannis Mitakis, from Greece. The race wins went to Nicholas Heiner, from the Netherlands, and Zarif.

Heiner led the opening race from the top mark and won with a comfortable lead. He was followed round the top by Jake Lilley, from Australia and Mitakis. Lobert rounded a close fifth and moved up to second with Lilley holding on for third.

The wind was clearly dying for the second race and after one false start the fleet got away in around 5 knots.

Britain’s Ben Cornish led at the top from Croatia’s Josip Olujic and Lobert. Cornish just held the lead round the gate with Olujic rounding the opposite gate almost level.

Lobert picked up a yellow flag for kinetics on the first downwind which put him back slightly.

But on the final, shortened, upwind, Zarif slipped through them all to lead down to the finish and take the win from Cornish and Lobert.

With Giles Scott not competing this was the chance for Cornish to gain brownie points, but a 25th in the opening race set him on the back foot, so the runner-up spot in the light wind second race was a good recovery, he finished the day in ninth.

Race 1 winner Nicholas Heiner also slipped back with an 11th place in race 2 to finish the day in fifth overall.

Finn - Leading Results after two races

1st FRA 112 Jonathan Lobert 5 pts

2nd BRA 109 Jorge Zarif 6 pts

3rd GRE 77 Ioannis Mitakis 8 pts

4th AUS 1 Jake Lilley 10 pts

5th NED 89 Nicholas Heiner 12 pts

6th CZE 5 Ondrej Teply 15 pts

7th NZL 61 Andy Maloney 22 pts

8th NZL 24 Josh Junior 25 pts

9th GBR 91 Ben Cornish 27 pts

10th SWE 11 Johannes Pettersson 29 pts

Robert Deaves

24 April 2018 21:34 GMT