British Team for Hyeres World Cup

Alison Young - Click image for a larger image

Hyeres is the third round in the of the 2017/18 World Cup Series. Already completed are the Gamagori, Japan and Miami, USA rounds. The final event is in Marseille, France from 6 June.

The recent Princesa Sofia regatta in Mallorca was a World Sailing Classic Event, not a World Cup Series event.

Racing at the third round of Sailing’s World Cup Series in Hyères, France commences on Tuesday 24 April.

The British Olympic squad will be missing Giles Scott in the Finn event and Bryony Shaw in the women's RS:X.

James Peters returns to the 49er, after missing Mallorca, sailing with Rhos Hawes. Regulr crew Fynn Sterritt has a knee injury.

In the Nacra 17, Ben Saxton continues sailing with Nicola Boniface after regular crew Katie Dabson was injured in training.

British Entries to date:

Finn

GBR 11 Edward WRIGHT

GBR 38 Callum DIXON

GBR 703 Markus BETTUM

GBR 71 Henry WETHERELL

GBR 91 Ben CORNISH

GBR 96 Hector SIMPSON

RS:X Men

GBR 360 Andy BROWN

GBR 6 Daniel WILSON

GBR 60 Sam SILLS

GBR 926 Kieran HOLMES MARTIN

RS:X Women

GBR 7 Emma WILSON

GBR 956 Saskia SILLS



GBR 213719 Sam WHALEY

GBR 211921 Nick THOMPSON

GBR 211406 Jack WETHERELL

GBR 210139 Michael BECKETT

GBR 206940 Lorenzo Brando CHIAVARINI

Radial Women

GBR 202411 Alison YOUNG

GBR 210533 Georgina POVALL

GBR 213972 Hannah SNELLGROVE

49er Men

GBR 360 Jack HAWKINS / Christopher THOMAS

GBR 3 Dylan FLETCHER-SCOTT / Stuart BITHELL

GBR 2 James PETERS / Rhos HAWES

49erFX Women

GBR 44 Charlotte DOBSON / Saskia TIDEY

GBR 291 Victoria PAYNE /Alice E MASTERMAN

GBR 28 Sophie WEGUELIN /Sophie AISWORTH

GBR 230 Megan BRICKWOOD / Eleanor ALDRIDGE

470 Women

GBR 1 Hannah MILLS / Eilidh McINTYRE

GBR 7 Amy SEABRIGHT / Anna CARPENTER

GBR 838 Jess LAVERY / Flora STEWART

470 Men

GBR 55 Martin WRIGLEY / James TAYLOR

GBR 868 Luke PATIENCE / Chris GRUBE

Nacra 17 Mixed

GBR 299 Ben SAXTON / Nicola BONIFACE

GBR 301 John GIMSON /Anna BURNET

GBR 366 Rupert WHITE /Kirstie URWIN

2.4 Norlin OD - No GBR entry.

The 2.4 Norlin OD, 49er, 49erFX, Nacra 17 and RS:X fleets will conclude racing on Saturday 28 with their Medal Races. The Men’s and Women’s 470, Laser, Laser Radial and Finn sailors’ bring the regatta to a close on Sunday 29.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

19 April 2018 20:01 GMT