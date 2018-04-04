British Team for Hyeres World Cup

The first round of World Sailing's World Cup Series in Europe this year takes place in Hyères, France, from 24 – 29 April, with 467 boats entered accross the 11 fleets.
Alison Young - Click image for a larger image
Hyeres is the third round in the of the 2017/18 World Cup Series. Already completed are the Gamagori, Japan and Miami, USA rounds. The final event is in Marseille, France from 6 June.
The recent Princesa Sofia regatta in Mallorca was a World Sailing Classic Event, not a World Cup Series event.
Racing at the third round of Sailing’s World Cup Series in Hyères, France commences on Tuesday 24 April.
The British Olympic squad will be missing Giles Scott in the Finn event and Bryony Shaw in the women's RS:X.
James Peters returns to the 49er, after missing Mallorca, sailing with Rhos Hawes. Regulr crew Fynn Sterritt has a knee injury.
In the Nacra 17, Ben Saxton continues sailing with Nicola Boniface after regular crew Katie Dabson was injured in training.
British Entries to date:
Finn
GBR 11 Edward WRIGHT
GBR 38 Callum DIXON
GBR 703 Markus BETTUM
GBR 71 Henry WETHERELL
GBR 91 Ben CORNISH
GBR 96 Hector SIMPSON
RS:X Men
GBR 360 Andy BROWN
GBR 6 Daniel WILSON
GBR 60 Sam SILLS
GBR 926 Kieran HOLMES MARTIN
RS:X Women
GBR 7 Emma WILSON
GBR 956 Saskia SILLS
GBR 213719 Sam WHALEY
GBR 211921 Nick THOMPSON
GBR 211406 Jack WETHERELL
GBR 210139 Michael BECKETT
GBR 206940 Lorenzo Brando CHIAVARINI
Radial Women
GBR 202411 Alison YOUNG
GBR 210533 Georgina POVALL
GBR 213972 Hannah SNELLGROVE
49er Men
GBR 360 Jack HAWKINS / Christopher THOMAS
GBR 3 Dylan FLETCHER-SCOTT / Stuart BITHELL
GBR 2 James PETERS / Rhos HAWES
49erFX Women
GBR 44 Charlotte DOBSON / Saskia TIDEY
GBR 291 Victoria PAYNE /Alice E MASTERMAN
GBR 28 Sophie WEGUELIN /Sophie AISWORTH
GBR 230 Megan BRICKWOOD / Eleanor ALDRIDGE
470 Women
GBR 1 Hannah MILLS / Eilidh McINTYRE
GBR 7 Amy SEABRIGHT / Anna CARPENTER
GBR 838 Jess LAVERY / Flora STEWART
470 Men
GBR 55 Martin WRIGLEY / James TAYLOR
GBR 868 Luke PATIENCE / Chris GRUBE
Nacra 17 Mixed
GBR 299 Ben SAXTON / Nicola BONIFACE
GBR 301 John GIMSON /Anna BURNET
GBR 366 Rupert WHITE /Kirstie URWIN
2.4 Norlin OD - No GBR entry.
The 2.4 Norlin OD, 49er, 49erFX, Nacra 17 and RS:X fleets will conclude racing on Saturday 28 with their Medal Races. The Men’s and Women’s 470, Laser, Laser Radial and Finn sailors’ bring the regatta to a close on Sunday 29.
Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here
Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here
Gerald New - Sailweb
19 April 2018 20:01 GMT