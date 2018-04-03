USA proposal to remove Finn, 470 and RSX from Olympics

Click image for a larger image

Central to the USA proposal is the removal of the Finn and 470 dinghies and the RS:X board, and there replacement with new equipment/events.

The proposal supports a bold approach that differentiates the ten medal events across as many as seven disciplines in a wide variety of equipment types.

And claims that new events like the Offshore, Kite and Team events, plus a second medal opportunity could really create a surge of new interest in Olympic sailing across the broad spectrum of our sport.

Four mixed events would promote gender equality across our sport: from dinghies to foiling catamarans to Team Racing to Offshore Keelboats.

The US Sailing submission proposes to keep the Laser, Radial, 49er, 49erFX and Nacra17 and to add . . .

1. Men/Women Windsurf Triathlon - Using a twin tip board with a foiling option: One day each of the following equally weighted disciplines:

a. Foiling Kite three fleet races

b. Foiling Kite beach venue slalom

c. Options to suit venue: Expression, final day, possibly waves or distance mass star.

2. Team Mixed Kite Triathlon - Using a twin tip board with a foiling option: One day each of the following equally weighted disciplines:

a. Windsurf three fleet races

b. Windsurf beach venue slalom

c. Options to suit venue: Expression, final day, possibly waves or distance mass star.

3. Mixed Team Racing - Ideally, 3 on 3 in provided non-spinnaker dinghies. Minimum one helm and crew of the other gender.

Existing athletes that qualify for other events; allow all nations with six sailors competing to enter this event.

a. Opportunity for a second medal.

b. A true “team” event rather than adding up scores of two different sailors

c. Youth Appeal - Optimist sailors around the world participate in team racing and understand the “game”

d. Two-day format on final two days keeps sailors cheering for their team and excitement at the venue

e. Can be successfully run in very light to heavy air

f. Commentator friendly from the shore.

4. Mixed Offshore Keelboat – Using yachts capable of Offshore sailing for 2 people to race for 48 hours. Category 2, Offshore Special Regulations.

The US Sailing proposal (like many others) throws several events at the Olympics that have little support structure (or interest) world-wide.

Rather than tackle the root problem of Sailing as an Olympic event - the lack of a genuine competition circuit, that provides a structure and builds an audience for the sport outside of the Games.

It assumes that creating new events only vaguely connected to sail racing will produce top international competition. In particular the vague "Triathlon" and "Team" events seem an exercise in dumbing-down.

This brings the real problem back to World Sailing who have grown their all-pervading management/committee culture while emasculating international dinghy racing.

They have back-tracked so many times that they now seem to have runout of any ideas for how to present the sport on a professional level. They now oversee a "professional" sport existing on government handouts.

The US Sailing submission to World Sailing will be considered at the May meeting in London to consider Olympic Events and Equipment for 2024.

