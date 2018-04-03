Poland to host 49er and Nacra 17 European Championships

The 49er and Nacra 17 Class 2018 European Championships will take place in at the Marina Gdynia in Poland from July 8-13.
This is the second time the 49er Class has been hosted by Gdynia for the European Championship and the first time for the Nacra 17 Class.
Up to 400 of the world’s best sailors are expected to compete in Gdynia for the European titles ahead of the 2018 World Championships in Aarhus, Denmark (30 July).
Gdynia is also hosting the Laser 4.7 World Championships at the same time.
Tomasz Chamera, President of the Polish Yachting Association said,
“Together with our partners Ministry of Sport and Tourism, Municipality of Gdynia and Volvo Car Poland we have created unique sailing festival Volvo Gdynia Sailing Days of which 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 European Championship will be the most prestigious event.”
For more information contact the Polish Yachting Association Events Manager Kajetan Dzik on k.dzik@pya.org.pl or the classes manager, Ben Remocker, at 9erinc@49er.org
The Event Websites are:
49er and 49erFX: 49er.org/event/2018-european-championship
Nacra 17: nacra17.org/events/2018-european-championship
G New
14 April 2018 6:29 GMT