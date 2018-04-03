Poland to host 49er and Nacra 17 European Championships

Click image for a larger image

This is the second time the 49er Class has been hosted by Gdynia for the European Championship and the first time for the Nacra 17 Class.

Up to 400 of the world’s best sailors are expected to compete in Gdynia for the European titles ahead of the 2018 World Championships in Aarhus, Denmark (30 July).

Gdynia is also hosting the Laser 4.7 World Championships at the same time.

Tomasz Chamera, President of the Polish Yachting Association said,

“Together with our partners Ministry of Sport and Tourism, Municipality of Gdynia and Volvo Car Poland we have created unique sailing festival Volvo Gdynia Sailing Days of which 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 European Championship will be the most prestigious event.”

For more information contact the Polish Yachting Association Events Manager Kajetan Dzik on k.dzik@pya.org.pl or the classes manager, Ben Remocker, at 9erinc@49er.org

The Event Websites are:

49er and 49erFX: 49er.org/event/2018-european-championship

Nacra 17: nacra17.org/events/2018-european-championship

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



G New

14 April 2018 6:29 GMT