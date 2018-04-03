Italy get Sailing World Cup event in 2019





Organised by World Sailing in collaboration with the Federazione Italiana Vela and Yacht Club Italiano, the Fiera di Genova will host sailors in Spring 2019 and 2020.

Set against a dramatic coastline, with racing areas perfectly positioned in front of Genoa’s seafront.

The 2019 World Cup series will start at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic venue in Enoshima, Japan in September 2018, before heading to Miami, USA in January 2019 and then to Genoa for April/May (replacing Hyères FRA) 2019.

Genoa will be the final opportunity for sailors’ to qualify outright for the World Cup Finals, which will be held in Marseille, France, in June 2019.

Genoa will then host a second round of the Sailing World Cup series in Spring 2020 before the Final in Japan.

Further Event venues will be announced at the World Sailing Board meeting in May.

The World Sailing Commission will make their recommendations to the World Sailing Board at their May meeting. Following this meeting, the Board will confirm the venue of the 2022 Sailing World Championships.

