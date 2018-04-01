2020 Olympic Sailing Qualification System

Click image for a larger image

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Sailing Competition will be held out of Enoshima Yacht Harbour, also the venue for Sailing's World Cup Series event in September 2018, and will feature 350 athletes racing in 250 boats across the ten Olympic events.

As hosts, Japan receives automatic entry into each event. All other entries are via the published qualification system.

The Hempel Sailing World Championships (30 July 2018) will be the first opportunity for sailors to qualify for Tokyo 2020. In Denmark, 101 places, 40% of the total quota, will be available for the highest finishing nations.

Six places will be available in the Men's and Women's One Person Dinghy at the 2018 Asian Games and 2019 Pan Am Games.

Class Association World Championships in 2019 will see the awarding of 61 places and throughout the remainder of 2019, moving into 2020, Continental Qualification events will be held to decide the remaining 68 places.

Two Men's One Person Dinghy and two Women's One Person Dinghy spots will be awarded to eligible National Olympic Committees (NOC) through the Tripartite Commission Invitation Places.

The International Olympic Committee will invite eligible NOCs on 14 October 2019 to apply for these places.

Each NOC may enter a maximum of one boat per event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Sailing Competition, a total of 15 athletes (eight men and seven women).

8 April 2018 17:44 GMT