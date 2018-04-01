Top Sofia Iberostar award for Australia's Belcher and Ryan

Mat Belcher and Will Ryan, AUS - Click image for a larger image

Great Britain's sailing team collected the biggest haul of medals at the Sofía Iberostar regatta with five, gold for Giles Scott in the Finn and silvers in the 470 Women, 49er, Laser Radial and Nacra 17.

But, the Netherlands out-paced the Brits with two golds, in the 49erFX and RS:X and silver for Nick Heiner in the Finn.

Australia also also won two golds, in the 470 Men and the Laser.

New Zealand lifted silvers in the FX and Laser and bronze in the Finn for Andy Maloney.

The 49th edition of the regatta attracted 870 boats from 62 different and more than 1,200 sailors.

Next up is the Hyères Olympic classes regatta, Round 3 of the 2018 World Cup Series starting on the 22 April.

Gerald New - Sailweb

7 April 2018 22:40 GMT