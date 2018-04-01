Sofía Iberostar - Medal Race day Results

Saturday is Medal Race day at the Sofía Iberostar regatta, and Team GBR competitors will feature in all ten medal races.
On the final day of the 49th Trofeo S.A.R. Princesa Sofía Iberostar in Mallorca five competitors have won Gold before the Medal races.
In the women's 49erFX, Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz NED win Gold, in the Nacra17 Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti ITA take Gold.
Anne-Mari Rindom DEN has a 23 point lead in the Radial to give her the Gold, and Australia's Mat Belcher and Will Ryan have also wrapped-up the men's 470 Gold.
For Britain Giles Scott finished with a 29 point lead in the Finn to confirm Gold.
Giles Scott takes Finn Gold - Click image for a larger image
Yago and Klaus Lange ARG edged out the British pair, Dylan Feletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell, in the 49er medal race to take gold, the Brits took the silver.
Britain's Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre finish with silver in the women's 470, gold went to Ai Kondo Yoshida and Miho Yoshioka of Japan.
Silver for Ben Saxton and Nicola Boniface in the Nacra17 event, and a silver for Alison Young in the Radial event.
Racing start times UK:
COURSE 1 49er FX 10:10, 49er 10:55, Nacra 17 11:40
COURSE 2 FINN 10:20, 470 W 11:05, 470 M 11:50
COURSE 3 RS:X Women: 10:00, RS:X Men: 10:45, LASER Radial 11:30, LASER 12:15
Light winds on the medal courses this morning - 5 knots. Laser race postponed . . .
Final Results after Medal Race:
Laser
Gold AUS 199015 Matthew WEARN
Silver NZL 214435 Sam Meech MEECH
Bronze CRO 212013 Tonci STIPANOVIC
Leading GBR:
5th GBR 210139 Michael BECKETT
10th GBR 211921 Nick THOMPSON
Radial
Gold DEN 207194 Anne-Marie RINDOM
Silver GBR 206251 Alison YOUNG
Bronze HUN 211551 Maria ERDI
Other GBR:
10th GBR 213972 Hannah SNELLGROVE
470 Men
Gold AUS 11 Mathew BELCHER / William RYAN
Silver TUR 890 Deniz CINAR / Ates CINAR
Bronze JPN 7 Tetsuya ISOZAKI / Akira TAKAYANAGI
Leading GBR:
5th GBR 69 Luke PATIENCE / Chris GRUBE
Nacra 17
Gold ITA 3 Ruggero TITA / Caterina BANTI
Silver GBR 91 Ben SAXTON / Nicola BONIFACE
Bronze ESP 028 Fernando ECHAVARRI / Tara PACHECO
Other GBR:
6th GBR 21 John GIMSON / Anna BURNET
470 Women
Gold JPN 1 Ai KONDO YOSHIDA / Miho YOSHIOKA
Silver GBR 1 Hannah MILLS / Eilidh MCINTYRE
Bronze SUI 5 Linda FAHRNI / Maja SIEGENTAHLER
Other GBR:
6th GBR 7 Amy SEABRIGHT / Anna CARPENTER
RS:X Men
Gold POL 182 Pawel TARNOWSKI
Silver FRA 1 Louis GIARD
Bronze DEN 158 Sebastian FLEISCHER
Leading GBR:
8th GBR 926 Kieran HOLMES-MARTIN
49er
Gold ARG 51 Yago LANGE / Klaus LANGE
Silver GBR 1 Dylan FLETCHER-SCOTT / Stuart BITHELL
Bronze FRA 14 Mathieu FREI / Noé DELPECH
Finn
Gold GBR 41 Giles SCOTT
Silver NED 89 Nicholas HEINER
Bronze NZL 61 Andy MALONEY
RS:X Women
Gold NED 3 Lilian DE GEUS
Silver CHN 81 Pei Na CHEN
Bronze ITA 46 Flavia Tartaglini TARTAGLINI
Leading GBR:
7th GBR 7 Emma WILSON
49erFX
Gold NED 66 Annemiek BEKKERING / Annette DUETZ
Silver NZL 16 Alexandra MALONEY / Molly MEECH
Bronze NED 65 Odile VAN AANHOLT / Marieke JONGENS
Leading GBR:
8th GBR 28 Sophie WEGUELIN / Sophie AINSWORTH
10th GBR 15 Charlotte DOBSON / Saskia TIDEY
Full results available here
Gerald New - Sailweb
7 April 2018 8:57 GMT