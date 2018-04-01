Sofía Iberostar - Medal Race day Results

On the final day of the 49th Trofeo S.A.R. Princesa Sofía Iberostar in Mallorca five competitors have won Gold before the Medal races.

In the women's 49erFX, Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz NED win Gold, in the Nacra17 Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti ITA take Gold.

Anne-Mari Rindom DEN has a 23 point lead in the Radial to give her the Gold, and Australia's Mat Belcher and Will Ryan have also wrapped-up the men's 470 Gold.

For Britain Giles Scott finished with a 29 point lead in the Finn to confirm Gold.

Yago and Klaus Lange ARG edged out the British pair, Dylan Feletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell, in the 49er medal race to take gold, the Brits took the silver.

Britain's Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre finish with silver in the women's 470, gold went to Ai Kondo Yoshida and Miho Yoshioka of Japan.

Silver for Ben Saxton and Nicola Boniface in the Nacra17 event, and a silver for Alison Young in the Radial event.

Final Results after Medal Race:

Laser

Gold AUS 199015 Matthew WEARN

Silver NZL 214435 Sam Meech MEECH

Bronze CRO 212013 Tonci STIPANOVIC

Leading GBR:

5th GBR 210139 Michael BECKETT

10th GBR 211921 Nick THOMPSON

Radial

Gold DEN 207194 Anne-Marie RINDOM

Silver GBR 206251 Alison YOUNG

Bronze HUN 211551 Maria ERDI

Other GBR:

10th GBR 213972 Hannah SNELLGROVE

470 Men

Gold AUS 11 Mathew BELCHER / William RYAN

Silver TUR 890 Deniz CINAR / Ates CINAR

Bronze JPN 7 Tetsuya ISOZAKI / Akira TAKAYANAGI

Leading GBR:

5th GBR 69 Luke PATIENCE / Chris GRUBE

Nacra 17

Gold ITA 3 Ruggero TITA / Caterina BANTI

Silver GBR 91 Ben SAXTON / Nicola BONIFACE

Bronze ESP 028 Fernando ECHAVARRI / Tara PACHECO

Other GBR:

6th GBR 21 John GIMSON / Anna BURNET

470 Women

Gold JPN 1 Ai KONDO YOSHIDA / Miho YOSHIOKA

Silver GBR 1 Hannah MILLS / Eilidh MCINTYRE

Bronze SUI 5 Linda FAHRNI / Maja SIEGENTAHLER

Other GBR:

6th GBR 7 Amy SEABRIGHT / Anna CARPENTER

RS:X Men

Gold POL 182 Pawel TARNOWSKI

Silver FRA 1 Louis GIARD

Bronze DEN 158 Sebastian FLEISCHER

Leading GBR:

8th GBR 926 Kieran HOLMES-MARTIN

49er

Gold ARG 51 Yago LANGE / Klaus LANGE

Silver GBR 1 Dylan FLETCHER-SCOTT / Stuart BITHELL

Bronze FRA 14 Mathieu FREI / Noé DELPECH

Finn

Gold GBR 41 Giles SCOTT

Silver NED 89 Nicholas HEINER

Bronze NZL 61 Andy MALONEY

RS:X Women

Gold NED 3 Lilian DE GEUS

Silver CHN 81 Pei Na CHEN

Bronze ITA 46 Flavia Tartaglini TARTAGLINI

Leading GBR:

7th GBR 7 Emma WILSON

49erFX

Gold NED 66 Annemiek BEKKERING / Annette DUETZ

Silver NZL 16 Alexandra MALONEY / Molly MEECH

Bronze NED 65 Odile VAN AANHOLT / Marieke JONGENS

Leading GBR:

8th GBR 28 Sophie WEGUELIN / Sophie AINSWORTH

10th GBR 15 Charlotte DOBSON / Saskia TIDEY

