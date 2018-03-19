Sofía Iberostar - GBR Full house on the cards?

Click image for a larger image

For the full-on professional British Sailing team the medal races are their natural home and a full house is the expectation.

Leading the way is Giles Scott in the Finn, and Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell in the 49er. Ben Saxton and Niclola Boniface are second in the Nacra17, Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre second in the women's 470, and Alison Young is third in the Radial.

After that it gets trickier. Luke Patience and Chris Grube have struggled in the men's 470, and are seventh, as are Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey in the 49FX, but both should make the cut.

Michael Beckett, fifth in the Laser, is having a great regatta and Nick Thompson is keeping pace. Hannah Snellgrove (8) could join Young in the Radial if her day goes well.

Two more British crews are just outside the cut in the Nacra17. Chris Rashley and Laura Marimon (12), John Gimson and Anna Burnet (13) with a chance of upgrading.

The RS:X is not looking so good as the expected names came up short.

But, there should be qualifiers, with Emma Wilson (6) having had a great run in the women's event and Kieran Holmes-Martin just needs a decent final day to make it in the men's event.

So, a Team GBR full-house is on the cards, let's see what the weather has to say. Forecast is for 20kts this afternoon, which should play to GBR strengths !

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

6 April 2018 7:12 GMT