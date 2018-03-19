Sofía Iberostar - Day 4 Results

Click image for a larger image

Britain's Olympic champion Giles Scott in the Finn class, world champions Matt Belcher and Will Ryan in the 470 and the Netherlands' Annmiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz in the 49er FX all have now built themselves cushions of more than 20pts going into Friday's last day of Finals racing.

Britain's Ben Saxton and Niclola won race 10 and 11 in the Nacra17 to sit just seven points behind Italy's series leading Tita Ruggero and Caterina Banti. Two other GBR crews are just outside the top 10.

Big win in the men's 470 for the Malay pair, Mohamad Faizal Norizan and Ahmad Syukri Abdul Aziz in race 7, they are 30th overall. Britain's Luke Patience and Chris Grube are seventh but 42 points off the leaders, Matt Belcher and Will Ryan of Australia.

Race winners in the Finn were, Anders Pedersen NOR in race 7 and Max Salminen SWE race 8, but without winning a race Giles Scott holds a 37 point lead from Nicholas Heiner of the Netherlands.

In the Radial Alison Young took a couple of big scores, but her earlier performance keeps her in third place overall, 28 points off the leader Anne-Marie Rindom of Denmark.

Leading results for day 4 :

Women Radial

Overall 8 races - 1st DEN RINDOM Anne-Marie (2,22), 2nd NED BOUWMEESTER Marit (6,BFD), 3rd GBR YOUNG Alison (23,27)

Women 470

Overall 8 races - 1st FRA Camille LECOINTRE / Aloise RETORNAZ (1,4), 2nd GBR Hannah MILLS / Eilidh MCINTYRE (4,2), 3rd JPN Ai KONDO YOSHIDA / Miho YOSHIOKA (8,1).

- Other GBR - 7th Amy SEABRIGHT / Anna CARPENTER (6,24), 10th GBR Jess LAVERY / Flora STEWART (12,22)

Men Laser

Overall 8 races - 1st AUS Matthew WEARN (5,4) 2nd NZL Sam MEECH (22,31), 3rd CRO Tonci STIPANOVIC (15,8).

- Best GBR 5th Michael BECKETT (26,2), 6th Nick THOMPSON (14,5).

Women RS:X

Overall 8 races - 1st NED Lilian DE GEUS (7,2), 2nd CHN Pei Na CHEN (2,3), 3rd Flavia Tartaglini (1,1).

- Best GBR 6th GBR Emma WILSON (3,20), 19th GBR Bryony SHAW (13,23).

Men Finn

Overall 8 races - 1st GBR Giles SCOTT (2,5), 2nd NED Nicholas HEINER (6,3), 3rd SUI Nils THEUNINCK (12,7).

Men 470

Overall 8 races - 1st AUS Mathew BELCHER / William RYAN (9,1), 2nd TUR Deniz CINAR / Ates CINAR (5,3) 3rd GER Simon DIESCH / Philipp AUTENRIETH (32,9)

- Best GBR 7th GBR Luke PATIENCE / Chris GRUBE (4, 14)

Men RS:X

Overall 8 races - 1st FRA Louis GIARD (4,7), 2nd DEN Sebastian FLEISCHER (3,14). 3rd OL Pawel TARNOWSKI (8,18).

- Best GBR 9h Kieran HOLMES-MARTIN (10, 11)

Mixed Nacra17

Overall 12 races - 1st Ruggero TITA / Caterina BANTI (12,5,2), 2nd GBR Ben SAXTON / Nicola BONIFACE (1,1,4), 3rd ESP Iker MARTINEZ / Olga MASLIVETSARG (2,2,3).

Men 49er

Overall 12 races - 1st GBR Dylan FLETCHER-SCOTT / Stuart BITHELL (6,9,1), 2nd FRA Mathieu FREI / Noé DELPECH (1,2,10)., 3rd ARG Yago LANGE / Klaus LANGE (3,3,15), 4th POL Lukasz PRZYBYTEK / Pawel KOLODZINSKI (5,1,13).

Women 49erFX

Overall 12 races- 1st NED Annemiek BEKKERING / Annette DUETZ (1,8,10,1), 2nd DEN Ida NIELSEN / Marie OLSEN (5,10,16,2) 3rd ARG Victoria TRAVASCIO / Sol Branz TRAVASCIO (11,4,6,7).

- Best GBR 10th Charlotte DOBSON / Saskia TIDEY (2,7,11,23), 11th Sophie WEGUELIN / Sophie AINSWORTH (6,11,2,19).

Full results available here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

5 April 2018 11:10 GMT