Scott takes control in Finn fleet

It doesn’t get much better. Finland’s Tapio Nirkko is now up to second on equal points with Italy’s Alessio Spadoni in third.

The race wins went to Australia’s Oliver Tweddell and New Zealand’s Andy Maloney.

The breeze built during the morning and by race time was passing 20 knots and starting to push some nice waves down the bay.

Tweddell has not had the best series so far but has turned it around in the last three races to move up to 16th overall. He controlled the first race of the day from the top mark, enjoying the breeze and the waves.

He was followed over the finish by Nicholas Heiner, from The Netherlands, and Scott.

The second race of the day went to America’s Cup winning sailor, Andy Maloney. It was his first race win in a big Finn fleet.

Britain’s Ben Cornish took second, with Australia’s Jake Lilley in third.

After placing 10th and 16th today, Nirkko was quite surprised to find himself in second overall.

“It’s a very high point regatta, except for Giles, so I think a good average at the end of the week will be important.”

Giles Scott followed his third place with a sixth after also choosing the wrong side in the second race.

“The second one was quite tricky. Everyone on the left was coming in real strong. The first one was so strongly right and then on the first beat in the second one there were a few of us just heads down heading out right again, and when we tacked back we saw that we were not where we expected to be.”

But like all the sailors, he enjoyed the conditions. “Good old Palma, delivering today. It was good.” But, “I think tomorrow is going to be another tricky one. It’s going to be wishy-washy light sea breezes by all accounts, but we are on schedule.”

And with the perfect mindset of a Finn sailor, “And what time is it? Before 2.00 o’clock and we are back in the harbour for lunch.”

Racing for Finns in Palma is scheduled to continue on Thursday at 12.00.



Finn - Leading Results after six races (73 entries)

1st GBR 41 Giles Scott 26 pts

2nd FIN 218 Tapio Nirkko 46 pts

3rd ITA 59 Alessio Spadoni 46 pts

4th NZL 61 Andy Maloney 49 pts

5th SUI 1 Nils Theuninck 53 pts

6th NOR 1 Anders Pedersen 53 pts

7th ESP 7 Alejajndro Muscat 54 pts

8th FRA 17 Fabian Pic 56 pts

9th USA 91 Luke Muller 56 pts

10th NED 89 Nicholas Heiner 61 pts

Other GBR

20. Ben CORNISH 88 pts

23. Ed WRIGHT 108 pts

29. Henry WETHERELL 132 pts

50. Cameron TWEEDLE 222 pts

54. Callum DIXON 241 pts

62. Markus BETTUM 257 pts

Robert Deaves

4 April 2018 16:20 GMT