Sofía Iberostar - Day 3 Results

In the women's RS:X Britain's Emma Wilson started her day with a win in race 5 this morning, ahead of Lilian de Geus of the Netherlands.

Strong winds on some courses . . . but eventually all racing was completed on schedule . . . a great effort by the race teams.

Aussie Oliver Tweddell won the first Finn race today as the stonger wind changes the order. Overnight leader Nils Theuninck of Switzerland was 43rd ! Giles Scott takes 20 point lead.

In the Laser and Radial those with just one poor result are able to discard and the heavy hitters move into the top positions.

Britain's Alison Young obviously back in her element, winning Radial race 6.

Nick Thompson fighting his way back is up to ninth overall in the Laser as Aussie and Kiwi teams hit the front.

Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell finished the day on a high winning the final 49er race to regain the lead.

Note that the competitors are now in sailing in gold and silver fleets to decide the top 10 for the Medal races on Saturday.

Leading results for day 3 :

Men 470

Overall 6 races - 1st AUS Mathew BELCHER / William RYAN (2,13,3,1,1,1), 2nd SWE Anton DAHLBERG / Fredrik BERGSTRÖM (27,4,7,4,4,2), 3rd JPN Keiju OKADA / Junpei HOKAZONO (16,3,22,3,2,4), 4th GER Simon DIESCH / Philipp AUTENRIETH (1,14,4,5,7).

- Best GBR 9th Luke PATIENCE / Chris GRUBE (9,3,14,18,10,8)

Men 49er

Overall 9 races - 1st GBR Dylan FLETCHER-SCOTT / Stuart BITHELL (12,1,5,1,1,2,19,4,1), 2nd POL Lukasz PRZYBYTEK / Pawel KOLODZINSKI (8,5,2,UFD,1,2,8,1), 3rd ARG Yago LANGE / Klaus LANGE (7,7,10,4,2,3,1,2, 13), 4th FRA Mathieu FREI / Noé DELPECH (4,1,8,18,3,8,2).

Men RS:X

Overall 6 races - 1st FRA Louis GIARD (3,3,3,3,3,1), 2nd OL Pawel TARNOWSKI (2,3,4,7,2,2), 3rd DEN Sebastian FLEISCHER (3,4,3,6,4,4).

- Best GBR 9th Kieran HOLMES-MARTIN (7,6,9,1,9,22)

Mixed Nacra17

Overall 9 races - 1st Ruggero TITA / Caterina BANTI (1,1,3,6,1,3,2,2,1), 2nd GBR Ben SAXTON / Nicola BONIFACE (2,1,3,1,1,2,10,8,15), 3rd ARG Santiago LANGE / Cecilia CARRANZA SAROLI (9,2,1,2,8,5,3,4,18)

Women Radial

Overall 6 races - 1st NED BOUWMEESTER Marit (16,1,3,7,1), 2nd DEN RINDOM Anne-Marie (9,8,3,2,3,2), 3rd GBR YOUNG Alison (6,7,8,4,7,1)

Men Laser

Overall 6 races - 1st NZL Sam MEECH (1,2,5,8,1,4), 2nd AUS Matthew WEARN (5,2,6,24,3,1) 3rd CRO Tonci STIPANOVIC (6,12,2,20,2,5)

- Best GBR 7th Michael BECKETT (9,4,3,10,10,23)

Men Finn

Overall 6 races - 1st GBR Giles SCOTT (6,3,8,11,3,6), 2nd FIN Tapio NIRKKO (7,9,4,BFD,10,16), 3rd ITA Alessio SPADONI (10,7,18,18,6,5)

Women 49erFX

Overall 8 races- 1st NED Annemiek BEKKERING / Annette DUETZ (1,1,3,1,3,1,4,1,1), 2nd DEN Ida NIELSEN / Marie OLSEN (1,2, 8,2,5,6,2,10,5) 3rd DEN Jena Mai HANSEN / Katja Steen SALSKOV-IVERSEN (7,4,9,5,3,11,6,4,3), 4th ARG Victoria TRAVASCIO / Sol Branz TRAVASCIO (13,1,11,4,4,2,3,9,11).

- Best GBR 9th Charlotte DOBSON / Saskia TIDEY (2,2,25,6,1,85,DNC,2).

Women 470

Overall 6 races - 1st FRA Camille LECOINTRE / Aloise RETORNAZ (2,22,2,10,1,1), 2nd GBR Hannah MILLS / Eilidh MCINTYRE (19,9,2,2,2,3), 3rd JPN Ai KONDO YOSHIDA / Miho YOSHIOKA (2,4,7,12,4,5),

- Other GBR - 5th Amy SEABRIGHT / Anna CARPENTER (3,16,7,4,5,6), 7th GBR Jess LAVERY / Flora STEWART (6,5,1,5,13,23)

Women RS:X

Overall 6 races - 1st NED Lilian DE GEUS (4,8,1,2,2,3), 2nd CHN Pei Na CHEN (1,1,4,1,11,14), 3rd CHN Yun Xiu LU (6,8,3,3,14,1)

- Best GBR 8th GBR Emma WILSON (7,14,14,7,1,2), 16th GBR Bryony SHAW (7,1,1,UFD,9,28).

Gerald New - Sailweb

4 April 2018 10:24 GMT