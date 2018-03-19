Sofía Iberostar - Day 2 Results

Dylan Fletcher Scott and Stu Bithell - Click image for a larger image

A difficult day Monday with some big names struggling for any consistancy in the light winds, and Tuesday it was a similar situation!

For the British team there were a fair number of race wins, including wins for Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell (x2) in the 49er and Nick Thompson in the Laser, Kieran Holmes-Martin in the RS:X,.

Also for Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey FX, Brony Shaw in the RS:X, Saxton and Boniface (x2) in the Nacra17, and Jess Lavery and Flora Stewart in the 470 . . .

Overall GBR competitors lead in the Nacra17 and Men's 49er.

The wide scoring range knocking some back, including Nick Thompson in the Laser, 20th despite a race win, and Bryony Shaw showing flashes of her old performance level before a UFD knocked her back.

Luke Patience and Chris Grube also had a tough day in the 470 finishing down in 19th place.

In the Finn event only Giles Scott, of the Brits, seems to be coping with the conditions, sitting in second place. Ed Wright, the new European Champion, is down in 34th and has yet to break into the top 20.

GBR's double gold medallist Sarah Ayton is sailing in a 49erFX with Julia Gross of Sweden, maybe with an eye on the British team?

After two days of action the ten fleets will now be split into gold, silver and, in some cases, bronze fleets to decide the top 10 for the Medal races.

Leading results for day 2 :

Mixed Nacra17

Overall 6 races - 1st GBR Ben SAXTON / Nicola BONIFACE (2,1,3,1,1,2). 2nd Ruggero TITA / Caterina BANTI (1,1,3,6,1,3), 3rd ESP Fernando ECHAVARRI / Tara PACHECO (10,13,2,1,2,1)

Men Finn

Overall 4 races - 1st SUI Nils THEUNINCK (1,12,9,4), 2nd GBR Giles SCOTT (6,3,8,11), 3rd USA Luke MULLER (3,14,2,26), 4th ESP Alejajndro MUSCAT (2,5,23,12)

Women RS:X

Overall 4 races - 1st CHN Pei Na CHEN (1,1,4), 2nd NED Lilian DE GEUS (4,8,1,2), 3rd GBR Bryony SHAW (7,1,1,UFD).

Women 470

Overall 4 races - 1st ISR Noya BAR-AM / Nina AMIR (4,3,10,2), 2nd SUI Linda FAHRNI / Maja SIEGENTAHLER (3,2,4,8), 3rd GER Nadine BOEHM / Ann-Christin GOLIASS (5,1,4,18), 4th GBR Jess LAVERY / Flora STEWART (6,5,1,5), 5th GBR Hannah MILLS / Eilidh MCINTYRE (19,9,2,2)

Men Laser

Overall 4 races - 1st AUS Finn ALEXANDER (1,5,1,31), 2nd NZL Sam MEECH (1,2,5,8), 3rd CYP Pavlos KONTIDES (21,3,4,4)

- Best GBR 10th Michael BECKETT (9,4,3,10)

Women Radial

Overall 4 races - 1st GRE KARACHALIOU Vasileia (2,5,2,4), 2nd SUI JAYET Maud (1,32,8,2), 3rd NED BOUWMEESTER Marit (16,1,3,7)

- Best GBR 9th YOUNG Alison (6,7,8,4)

Women 49erFX

Overall 6 races- 1st NED Annemiek BEKKERING / Annette DUETZ (1,1,3,1,3,1), 2nd DEN Ida NIELSEN / Marie OLSEN (1,2, 8,2,5,6) 3rd GBR Charlotte DOBSON / Saskia TIDEY (2,2,25,6,1,8).

Men 49er

Overall 6 races - 1st GBR Dylan FLETCHER-SCOTT / Stuart BITHELL (12,1,5,1,1,2) 2nd FRA Kévin FISCHER / Yann JAUVIN (3,2,12,1,6,3), 3rd POL Lukasz PRZYBYTEK / Pawel KOLODZINSKI (8,5,2,UFD,1,2), 4th DEN Jonas WARRER / Jakob PRECHT JENSEN (1,1,10,3,4,16)

Men RS:X

Overall 4 races - 1st ISR Yoav COHEN (1,UFD,2,1), 2nd SUI Mateo SANZ LANZ (2,2,1,4), 3rd CHN Bing YE (1,1,6,4 )

- Best GBR 13th Kieran HOLMES-MARTIN (7,6,9,1)

Men 470

Overall 4 races - 1st AUS Mathew BELCHER / William RYAN (2,13,3,1), 2nd JPN Tetsuya ISOZAKI / Akira TAKAYANAGI (4,18,2,1), 3rd GER Simon DIESCH / Philipp AUTENRIETH (1,14,4,5).

- Best GBR 19th Luke PATIENCE / Chris GRUBE (9,3,14,18)

Gerald New - Sailweb

3 April 2018 9:28 GMT