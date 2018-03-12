Olympic
 

Epic 30 knot Finn footage from Cadiz

Epic 30 knot Finn footage from Cádiz may break the internet, but not the sailors!

Ed Wright gybe bonanza - Click image for a larger image

It was sailing at its rawest – tough, exciting, thrilling and challenging – in the best traditions of Elvstrøm, Kuhweide, Mankin, Bertrand, Coutts, Percy and Ainslie.

The medal race line up was impressive by any standards. Among the sailors were four world champions, three European champions, two Olympic medallists and an America’s Cup winner.

The wind speed that day was averaging 24 knots with gusts to 31 knots. Combined with huge 3-4 metre waves, there was no escape. You got it right or you got it wrong. The videos show this inescapably.

If sailing needs heroes and legends to remain relevant, then here were ten of them – ready made. The Finn is a breeding ground for heroes and legends.

Video highlights have produced for all 10 Finn heroes in the medal race and they can all be found, together with all the other videos from last week, on the Finn class TV channel here:

Click here for finnclass.org/finn-tv heavy weather dinghy sailing.

Cadiz final day Results, Images and Video here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

Robert Deaves
23 March 2018 12:01 GMT

Related articles

Epic 30 knot Finn footage from Cadiz 23 March 2018 13:45
RS:X agree better distribution of equipment 23 March 2018 10:27
Sofía Iberostar sets standard for Olympic Classes 22 March 2018 19:12
Finn Europeans - Spectacular medal race Video and Images 19 March 2018 8:52
Finn Europeans - Ed Wright is European Champion 17 March 2018 17:34
Finn Europeans - Another Cornish win 16 March 2018 16:36
Finn Europeans day 4 - Cornish fire quenched 15 March 2018 23:06
Finn Europeans - Heiner keeps lead on day 3 14 March 2018 14:03
49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 Worlds set for New Zealand 14 March 2018 8:32
Finn Europeans - Ed Wright into second place 13 March 2018 15:18
Finn Europeans - Hiener takes opening race 12 March 2018 16:15
Finn Europeans - Weather calms down for Day 1 12 March 2018 9:22


Latest






















UK Hosted