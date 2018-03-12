Olympic
 

RS:X agree better distribution of equipment

International RS:X manufacturer NeilPryde agree better distribution of equipment following concerns that there has been not enough equipment provided to the sailors from European countries.

Click image for a larger image

The International RS:X Class Executive Committee recently had a meeting to discuss concerns regards RS:X equipment production and the distribution.

The class concern was that there has been not enough equipment, especially the fins, provided to the sailors from European countries.

The Class Chief Measurer, Bas Edmonds, had just returned from the RS:X manufacturing audit in Thailand and China and reported to the Class Executive Committee about his observations.

Overall Edmonds reported that:

Each of the factories are producing equipment to within the quality control requirements. There was not anything observed within the production process that would jeopardise the equipment quality or consistency.

There remains the unknown factor of “sailor feeling” with regards to equipment but the components as measured are consistent and repeatable over a wide sample of equipment – but this may not necessarily be measurable within even a factory environment.

See full audit report here

The Class Executive Committee and NeilPryde agreed that the highest priority will now go to European distribution.

This will include distribution at the RS:X events held in Europe: the Princesa Sofia Trophie in Palma, SWC Hyeres and SWC Final in Marseille.

At these events the non-European sailors who are participating those events, will also receive their ordered equipment.

The Class will continuously observe the distribution process and will do their best to make sure that every RS:X sailor participating at the Aarhus 2018 Sailing World Championships, will have their ordered equipment in time.

The Aarhus event is the first qualifying event for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games.

During the Princesa Sofia Trophy in Palma, Spain, the Class Sailors Representative, Bryony Shaw and the Class Vice President, Ronnie Meir, will be open to any question related to the equipment and its distribution problem.

Also, any questions can be sent to the RS:X Class Secretary – andrus@rsxclass.org

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

G New
23 March 2018 10:27 GMT

Related articles

Epic 30 knot Finn footage from Cadiz 23 March 2018 13:45
RS:X agree better distribution of equipment 23 March 2018 10:27
Sofía Iberostar sets standard for Olympic Classes 22 March 2018 19:12
Finn Europeans - Spectacular medal race Video and Images 19 March 2018 8:52
Finn Europeans - Ed Wright is European Champion 17 March 2018 17:34
Finn Europeans - Another Cornish win 16 March 2018 16:36
Finn Europeans day 4 - Cornish fire quenched 15 March 2018 23:06
Finn Europeans - Heiner keeps lead on day 3 14 March 2018 14:03
49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 Worlds set for New Zealand 14 March 2018 8:32
Finn Europeans - Ed Wright into second place 13 March 2018 15:18
Finn Europeans - Hiener takes opening race 12 March 2018 16:15
Finn Europeans - Weather calms down for Day 1 12 March 2018 9:22


Latest






















UK Hosted