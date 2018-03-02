Sofía Iberostar sets standard for Olympic Classes

Click image for a larger image

The 49th Trofeo Princesa Sofía Iberostar promises to be the largest edition ever seen since it became an Olympic Classes regatta.

The regatta takes place in the Bay of Palma from 30 March to 7 April.

Seventeen Olympic medallist teams from the Rio 2016 Games and eight 2017 World champions are among the teams registered for the regatta.

The Organising Committee spokesman points out that “the outreach of the Sofía Iberostar over the last decade has been impressive”.

The Laser Standard and Laser Radial will offer an unprecedented show in the Bay of Palma, with a total of 300 boats. The event quota was reached in both classes two weeks ago, a milestone also reached a few days ago by the RS:X men.

Furthermore, the 49er with a maximum of 100 entries and the RS:X women with a maximum of 80 are also expected to reach the respective event quota established for the Sofía Iberostar.

Among the 64 nations represented, four of them, Spain, Great Britain, Russia and the United States will have at least one team in each of the ten Olympic classes competing in Mallorca.

The success of the Spanish Olympic classes regatta is well deserved as the Balearic Islands and local councils have continued to promote and fund the event, despite the chaotic World Cup series machinations of recent years.

It is also good to see the British team turning out in such numbers, although we will not be able to return the hospitality at a British based regatta.

Spain will have the largest fleet with 87 boats, followed by Great Britain with 61 . . .

470 - Men

GBR - 1 Luke Patience And Chris Grube

GBR - 11 Harvey Martin And Ryan Orr

GBR - 55 Martin Wrigley And James Taylor

GBR - 859 Arran Holman And Marcus Tressler



470 Women

GBR - 1 Hannah Mills And Eilidh Mcintyre

GBR - 7 Amy Seabright And Anna Carpenter

GBR - 838 Jess Lavery And Flora Stewart

GBR - 871 Isabel Davies And Gemma Keers



49er Men

GBR - 1 Dylan Fletcher-Scott And Stuart Bithell

GBR - 118 Chris Taylor And Sam Batten

GBR - 17 William Hawkins And Christopher Thomas

GBR - 234 James Grummett And Daniel Budden

GBR - 245 Gillies Munro And Daniel Harris

GBR - 25 James Peters And Fynn Sterritt

GBR - 284 Morgan Peach And Rhos Hawes



49erFX Women

GBR - 230 Megan Brickwood And Eleanor Aldridge

GBR - 291 Victoria Payne And Alice Masterman

GBR - 44 Charlotte Dobson And Saskia Tidey

GBR - 99 Sophie Wegelin And Sophie Ainsworth



Finn Men

GBR - 38 Callum Dixon

GBR - 41 Giles Scott

GBR - 703 Markus Bettum

GBR - 71 Henry Wetherell

GBR - 91 Ben Cornish

GBR - 96 Hector Simpson

GBR - 98 Cameron Tweedle



Laser Men

GBR - 210139 Michael Beckett

GBR - 210427 Daniel Whiteley

GBR - 211110 Jack Cookson

GBR - 211406 Jack Wetherell

GBR - 211407 Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini

GBR - 211921 Nick Thompson

GBR - 213719 Sam Whaley



Radial Women

GBR - 206251 Alison Young

GBR - 209188 Hannah Snellgrove

GBR - 212662 Clementine Thompson

GBR - 212783 Georgina Povall



Nacra 17

GBR - 21 John Gimson And Anna Burnet

GBR - 338 Chris Rashley And Laura Marimon

GBR - 366 Rupert White And Kirstie Urwin

GBR - 396 Dan Tindale And Fleur Ter Kuile

GBR - 91 Ben Saxton And Katie Dabson



RS:X Men

GBR - 102 James Hatcher

GBR - 141 Ben Mccann

GBR - 2 Tom Squires

GBR - 301 Isaac Lines

GBR - 360 Andy Brown

GBR - 393 Josh Carey

GBR - 6 Daniel Wilson

GBR - 60 Sam Sills

GBR - 8 Joe Bennett

GBR - 847 Jonathan Ashworth

GBR - 926 Kieran Holmes-Martin

GBR - 983 Matthew Barton



RS:X Women

GBR - 3114 Josephine Spencer

GBR - 358 Lily Young

GBR - 526 Erin Watson

GBR - 561 Imogen Sills

GBR - 7 Emma Wilson

GBR - 94 Bryony Shaw

GBR - 956 Saskia Sills

Organised by Club Nàutic S’Arenal, Club Marítimo San Antonio de la Playa, Real Club Náutico de Palma and the Balearic and Spanish sailing federations.

The 49 Trofeo Princesa Sofía Iberostar is sponsored by Iberostar and the event collaborators are Trasmediterranea, Marine Pool and Europcar, besides the Balearic Islands Government through the Balearic Tourism Agency as well as Palma and Llucmajor city councils.

Gerald New - Sailweb

22 March 2018 19:12 GMT