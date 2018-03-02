Sofía Iberostar sets standard for Olympic Classes

The most important Olympic classes’ event in Spain has 1,156 sailors confirmed and a total of 840 boats representing over 60 nations.
The 49th Trofeo Princesa Sofía Iberostar promises to be the largest edition ever seen since it became an Olympic Classes regatta.
The regatta takes place in the Bay of Palma from 30 March to 7 April.
Seventeen Olympic medallist teams from the Rio 2016 Games and eight 2017 World champions are among the teams registered for the regatta.
The Organising Committee spokesman points out that “the outreach of the Sofía Iberostar over the last decade has been impressive”.
The Laser Standard and Laser Radial will offer an unprecedented show in the Bay of Palma, with a total of 300 boats. The event quota was reached in both classes two weeks ago, a milestone also reached a few days ago by the RS:X men.
Furthermore, the 49er with a maximum of 100 entries and the RS:X women with a maximum of 80 are also expected to reach the respective event quota established for the Sofía Iberostar.
Among the 64 nations represented, four of them, Spain, Great Britain, Russia and the United States will have at least one team in each of the ten Olympic classes competing in Mallorca.
The success of the Spanish Olympic classes regatta is well deserved as the Balearic Islands and local councils have continued to promote and fund the event, despite the chaotic World Cup series machinations of recent years.
It is also good to see the British team turning out in such numbers, although we will not be able to return the hospitality at a British based regatta.
Spain will have the largest fleet with 87 boats, followed by Great Britain with 61 . . .
470 - Men
GBR - 1 Luke Patience And Chris Grube
GBR - 11 Harvey Martin And Ryan Orr
GBR - 55 Martin Wrigley And James Taylor
GBR - 859 Arran Holman And Marcus Tressler
470 Women
GBR - 1 Hannah Mills And Eilidh Mcintyre
GBR - 7 Amy Seabright And Anna Carpenter
GBR - 838 Jess Lavery And Flora Stewart
GBR - 871 Isabel Davies And Gemma Keers
49er Men
GBR - 1 Dylan Fletcher-Scott And Stuart Bithell
GBR - 118 Chris Taylor And Sam Batten
GBR - 17 William Hawkins And Christopher Thomas
GBR - 234 James Grummett And Daniel Budden
GBR - 245 Gillies Munro And Daniel Harris
GBR - 25 James Peters And Fynn Sterritt
GBR - 284 Morgan Peach And Rhos Hawes
49erFX Women
GBR - 230 Megan Brickwood And Eleanor Aldridge
GBR - 291 Victoria Payne And Alice Masterman
GBR - 44 Charlotte Dobson And Saskia Tidey
GBR - 99 Sophie Wegelin And Sophie Ainsworth
Finn Men
GBR - 38 Callum Dixon
GBR - 41 Giles Scott
GBR - 703 Markus Bettum
GBR - 71 Henry Wetherell
GBR - 91 Ben Cornish
GBR - 96 Hector Simpson
GBR - 98 Cameron Tweedle
Laser Men
GBR - 210139 Michael Beckett
GBR - 210427 Daniel Whiteley
GBR - 211110 Jack Cookson
GBR - 211406 Jack Wetherell
GBR - 211407 Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini
GBR - 211921 Nick Thompson
GBR - 213719 Sam Whaley
Radial Women
GBR - 206251 Alison Young
GBR - 209188 Hannah Snellgrove
GBR - 212662 Clementine Thompson
GBR - 212783 Georgina Povall
Nacra 17
GBR - 21 John Gimson And Anna Burnet
GBR - 338 Chris Rashley And Laura Marimon
GBR - 366 Rupert White And Kirstie Urwin
GBR - 396 Dan Tindale And Fleur Ter Kuile
GBR - 91 Ben Saxton And Katie Dabson
RS:X Men
GBR - 102 James Hatcher
GBR - 141 Ben Mccann
GBR - 2 Tom Squires
GBR - 301 Isaac Lines
GBR - 360 Andy Brown
GBR - 393 Josh Carey
GBR - 6 Daniel Wilson
GBR - 60 Sam Sills
GBR - 8 Joe Bennett
GBR - 847 Jonathan Ashworth
GBR - 926 Kieran Holmes-Martin
GBR - 983 Matthew Barton
RS:X Women
GBR - 3114 Josephine Spencer
GBR - 358 Lily Young
GBR - 526 Erin Watson
GBR - 561 Imogen Sills
GBR - 7 Emma Wilson
GBR - 94 Bryony Shaw
GBR - 956 Saskia Sills
Organised by Club Nàutic S’Arenal, Club Marítimo San Antonio de la Playa, Real Club Náutico de Palma and the Balearic and Spanish sailing federations.
The 49 Trofeo Princesa Sofía Iberostar is sponsored by Iberostar and the event collaborators are Trasmediterranea, Marine Pool and Europcar, besides the Balearic Islands Government through the Balearic Tourism Agency as well as Palma and Llucmajor city councils.
Gerald New - Sailweb
22 March 2018 19:12 GMT