Finn Europeans - Spectacular medal race Video and Images

Ed Wright won his second Finn European title on Saturday, in Cádiz, after a spectacular medal race in high winds and huge waves that nearly resulted in the race being cancelled.
Click image for a larger image
Nicholas Heiner, from the Netherlands, had led all week, but several capsizes and a last place left him with the silver.
While Max Salminen, from Sweden did enough to take the bronze, after placing second.
report and results here
Images by Robert Deaves . . .
Ed Wright GBR- Click image for a larger image
Ed Wright GBR- Click image for a larger image
Nicholas Heiner NED - Click image for a larger image
Ed Wright GBR - Click image for a larger image
Nicholas Heiner NED - Click image for a larger image
Nicholas Heiner NED - Click image for a larger image
Ben Cornish GBR - Click image for a larger image
Click image for a larger image
Max Salminen SWE - Click image for a larger image
report and results here
Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here
Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here
G New
17 March 2018 19:01 GMT