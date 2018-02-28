Finn Europeans - Spectacular medal race Video and Images

Click image for a larger image

Nicholas Heiner, from the Netherlands, had led all week, but several capsizes and a last place left him with the silver.

While Max Salminen, from Sweden did enough to take the bronze, after placing second.

report and results here

Images by Robert Deaves . . .

Ed Wright GBR

Ed Wright GBR

Nicholas Heiner NED

Ed Wright GBR

Nicholas Heiner NED

Nicholas Heiner NED

Ben Cornish GBR

Max Salminen SWE

G New

17 March 2018 19:01 GMT