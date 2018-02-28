Olympic
 

Finn Europeans - Spectacular medal race

Ed Wright won his second Finn European title on Saturday, in Cádiz, after a spectacular medal race in high winds and huge waves that nearly resulted in the race being cancelled.

Nicholas Heiner, from the Netherlands, had led all week, but several capsizes and a last place left him with the silver, while Max Salminen, from Sweden did enough to take the bronze, after placing second.

report and results here

17 March 2018 19:01 GMT

