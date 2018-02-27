Finn Europeans - Ed Wright is European Champion



Ed Wright GBR

In winds gusting to 28 knots and big seas, Heiner capsized at the gate and could only trail in last as Wright finished fifth to take the the Open and European titles by three points.

Max Salminen of Sweden took the bronze (Open and Euro).

Ben Cornish of Britain finished fourth in the Euro and sixth in the Open championship.

Switzerland's Nils Theuninck takes the U23 title, one point ahead of Britain's Henry Wetherell, in third is Ondrej Teply of the Czech Republic.

Finn European Championship - Final after Medal Race

1st GBR 11 Edward WRIGHT 9 1 5 7 20 3 5 17 10 57 pts

2nd NED 89 Nicholas HEINER 1 7 2 1 17 5 12 14 18 60 pts

3rd SWE 33 Max SALMINEN 31 18 1 5 11 2 23 7 4 71 pts

4th NZL 24 Josh JUNIOR 6 43 4 4 25 9 4 19 2 73 pts

5th USA 6 Caleb PAINE 3 10 61 19 15 12 6 2 6 73 pts

6th GBR 91 Ben CORNISH 29 31 7 BFD 7 4 1 1 12 92 pts

7th BRA 109 Jorge ZARIF 17 14 22 3 9 10 7 15 DSQ 97 pts

8th CRO 1 Olujic JOSIP 26 66 28 10 8 11 2 6 8 99 pts

9th FRA 112 Jonathan LOBERT 4 34 9 16 1 8 15 BFD 14 101 pts

10th GRE 77 Ioannis MITAKIS 37 5 26 6 4 14 10 29 16 110 pts

