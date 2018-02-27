Finn Europeans - Ed Wright is European Champion

Dramatic scenes in the Medal race for the Finn European Championship in Cadiz, as Ed Wright of Britain took the title ahead of Nicholas Heiner of the Netherlands.
In winds gusting to 28 knots and big seas, Heiner capsized at the gate and could only trail in last as Wright finished fifth to take the the Open and European titles by three points.
Max Salminen of Sweden took the bronze (Open and Euro).
Ben Cornish of Britain finished fourth in the Euro and sixth in the Open championship.
Switzerland's Nils Theuninck takes the U23 title, one point ahead of Britain's Henry Wetherell, in third is Ondrej Teply of the Czech Republic.
Finn European Championship - Final after Medal Race
1st GBR 11 Edward WRIGHT 9 1 5 7 20 3 5 17 10 57 pts
2nd NED 89 Nicholas HEINER 1 7 2 1 17 5 12 14 18 60 pts
3rd SWE 33 Max SALMINEN 31 18 1 5 11 2 23 7 4 71 pts
4th NZL 24 Josh JUNIOR 6 43 4 4 25 9 4 19 2 73 pts
5th USA 6 Caleb PAINE 3 10 61 19 15 12 6 2 6 73 pts
6th GBR 91 Ben CORNISH 29 31 7 BFD 7 4 1 1 12 92 pts
7th BRA 109 Jorge ZARIF 17 14 22 3 9 10 7 15 DSQ 97 pts
8th CRO 1 Olujic JOSIP 26 66 28 10 8 11 2 6 8 99 pts
9th FRA 112 Jonathan LOBERT 4 34 9 16 1 8 15 BFD 14 101 pts
10th GRE 77 Ioannis MITAKIS 37 5 26 6 4 14 10 29 16 110 pts
Gerald New - Sailweb
17 March 2018 9:28 GMT