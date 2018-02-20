Finn Europeans - Another Cornish win

Just the one race Friday at the Finn Europeans in Cadiz where Ben Cornish took his second (official) win of the championship.
Click image for a larger image
After the usual BFD thinning -15 out including Lobert - race 8 got away in ideal conditions of around 14 knots and sunshine.
Ben Cornish took the gun, with Caleb Paine of the USA in second and Bugarin Nenad of Croatia third.
Of the overall leaders, Nicholas Heiner of the Netherlands finished 14th and Britain's Ed Wright 17th with Max Salminen the best of the podium group in seventh.
Overall Heiner looks odds on to take the Open & Europe titles, with Wright five points back, the only one able to stop him. Salminen is in third place, 20 points off the leading pair.
The Open bronze looks like it could be up for grabs, with Salminen challenged by Paine, Josh Junior NZL and Jorge Zarif BRA.
Cornish is seventh overall (4th European) and out of the medals but who would bet against him taking another win?
Switzerland's Nils Theuninck takes the U23 title, one point ahead of Britain's Henry Wetherell, third was Ondrej Teply of the Czech Republic.
Finn European Championship Top 10 for Medal Race (89 entries)
1st NED 89 Nicholas HEINER 1 7 2 1 17 5 12 14 42 pts
2nd GBR 11 Edward WRIGHT 9 1 5 7 20 3 5 17 47 pts
3rd SWE 33 Max SALMINEN 31 18 1 5 11 2 23 7 67 pts
4th USA 6 Caleb PAINE 3 10 61 19 15 12 6 2 67 pts
5th NZL 24 Josh JUNIOR 6 43 4 4 25 9 4 19 71 pts
6th BRA 109 Jorge ZARIF 17 14 22 3 9 10 7 15 75 pts
7th GBR 91 Ben CORNISH 29 31 7 BFD 7 4 1 1 80 pts
8th FRA 112 Jonathan LOBERT 4 34 9 16 1 8 15 BFD 87 pts
9th CRO 1 Olujic JOSIP 26 66 28 10 8 11 2 6 91 pts
10th GRE 77 Ioannis MITAKIS 37 5 26 6 4 14 10 29 94 pts
Other leaders:
11th NZL 61 Andy MALONEY 12 15 24 29 12 20 3 10 96 pts
12th SUI 1 Nils THEUNINCK 33 3 8 25 3 35 17 12 101 pts
13th FIN 218 Tapio NIRKKO 47 16 10 11 24 21 16 4 102 pts
14th GBR 71 Henry WETHERELL 19 6 21 39 6 7 11 32 102 pts
15th EST 2 Deniss KARPAK 20 45 3 14 14 13 45 5 114 pts
16th CRO 52 Bugarin NENAD BFD 33 23 9 18 16 14 3 116 pts
17th TUR 21 Alican KAYNAR 7 41 40 8 2 19 34 11 121 pts
18th ESP 17 Pablo GUITIAN 15 42 6 13 22 23 20 23 122 pts
19th CZE 5 Ondrej TEPLY 10 28 11 BFD 10 6 50 21 136 pts
20th CRO 369 Milan VUJASINOVIC 25 13 13 21 13 24 49 33 142 pts
Full results available here
Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here
Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here
Gerald New - Sailweb
16 March 2018 16:36 GMT