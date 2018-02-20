Finn Europeans day 4 - Cornish on Fire

Ben Cornish GBR - Click image for a larger image

After some delay for the new wind to settle, Ben Cornish won the first race of the day ahead of Olujic Josip of Croatia with Kiwi Andy Maloney in third and countryman Josh Junior fourth.

Ed Wright took fifth to close-up on Heiner who was 12th.

Again delays ( five attempts) before race 8 got away under black flag again. Wind was increasing 18-20 knots and really nice surfing waves with some sun.

Cornish was enjoying the conditions and led all the way to the finish. Second was Jake Lilly of Australia. Next was the Italian Alessio Spandoni, then Heiner in fourth place.

Ed Wright finished as seventh.

Britain's Henry Wetherell (11, 19) is tenth overall, and the overall leader in the U23 group, now 35 points clear of Switzerland's Nils Theuninck.

Finn Europeans - Day 4 after Race 8 with 1 discard (89 entries)

1st NED 89 Nicholas HEINER 1 7 2 1 17 5 12 4 32 pts

2nd GBR 11 Edward WRIGHT 9 1 5 7 20 3 5 7 37 pts

3rd NZL 24 Josh JUNIOR 6 43 4 4 25 9 4 13 65 pts

4th SWE 33 Max SALMINEN 31 18 1 5 11 2 23 6 66 pts

5th BRA 109 Jorge ZARIF 17 14 22 3 9 10 7 10 70 pts

6th GRE 77 Ioannis MITAKIS 37 5 26 6 4 14 10 5 70 pts

7th USA 6 Caleb PAINE 3 10 61 19 15 12 6 8 73 pts

8th GBR 91 Ben CORNISH 29 31 7 BFD 7 4 1 1 80 pts

9th FRA 112 Jonathan LOBERT 4 34 9 16 1 8 15 BFD 87 pts

10th GBR 71 Henry WETHERELL 19 6 21 39 6 7 11 19 89 pts

11th NZL 61 Andy MALONEY 12 15 24 29 12 20 3 22 108 pts

12th CRO 1 Olujic JOSIP 26 66 28 10 8 11 2 37 122 pts

13th TUR 21 Alican KAYNAR 7 41 40 8 2 19 34 14 124 pts

14th SUI 1 Nils THEUNINCK 33 3 8 25 3 35 17 35 124 pts

15th ESP 17 Pablo GUITIAN 15 42 6 13 22 23 20 29 128 pts

16th EST 2 Deniss KARPAK 20 45 3 14 14 13 45 20 129 pts

17th CAN 18 Tom RAMSHAW 22 17 15 2 BFD 31 38 11 136 pts

18th CRO 52 Bugarin NENAD BFD 33 23 9 18 16 14 23 136 pts

19th CRO 369 Milan VUJASINOVIC 25 13 13 21 13 24 49 28 137 pts

20th FIN 218 Tapio NIRKKO 47 16 10 11 24 21 16 52 145 pts

21st ITA 59 Alessio SPADONI 36 20 31 31 5 30 52 3 156 pts

22nd CZE 5 Ondrej TEPLY 10 28 11 BFD 10 6 50 44 159 pts

23rd NOR 1 Anders PEDERSEN 24 60 36 12 BFD 15 8 9 164 pts

24th ARG 48 Facundo OLEZZA STP 19 19 23 BFD 32 41 31 168 pts

25th POL 17 Piotr KULA 8 21 52 18 32 28 BFD 12 171 pts

26th GER 259 Phillip KASUESKE 52 4 30 17 21 27 22 BFD 173 pts

27th USA 91 Luke MULLER 39 22 14 24 23 33 31 43 186 pts

28th FIN 8 Oskari MUHONEN 23 2 BFD 33 36 26 47 24 191 pts

29th IRL 9 Oisin MCCLELLAND 14 44 27 40 34 36 27 18 196 pts

30th GBR 96 Hector SIMPSON 49 59 47 22 19 17 18 25 197 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

15 March 2018 15:26 GMT