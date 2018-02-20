Finn Europeans day 4 - Cornish fire quenched

Ben Cornish GBR - Click image for a larger image

Championship leader Nicholas Heiner of Holland keeps a two point advantage ahead of Ed Wright of Britain after race 7. Josh Junior of New Zealand is third and Joanthan Lobert of France fourth.

After some delay for the new wind to settle, Ben Cornish won the first race of the day ahead of Olujic Josip of Croatia with Kiwi Andy Maloney in third and countryman Josh Junior fourth.

Ed Wright took fifth to close-up on Heiner who was 12th.

Again delays ( five attempts) before race 8 got away under black flag again. Wind was increasing 18-20 knots and really nice surfing waves with some sun.

Cornish was enjoying the conditions and led all the way to the finish. Second was Jake Lilly of Australia. Next was the Italian Alessio Spandoni, then Heiner in fourth place.





However after various protests for redress because of the out of position top mark – about 0.6 miles – race 8 was abandoned.

Britain's Henry Wetherell (11,) is ninth overall, and overall leader in the U23 group, now 19 points clear of Switzerland's Nils Theuninck.

With Race 8 being abandoned, three races are now scheduled for Friday.

Finn Europeans - Day 4 after Race 7 with 1 discard (89 entries) Corrected

1st NED 89 Nicholas HEINER SeniorM 1 7 2 1 17 5 12 28 pts

2nd GBR 11 Edward WRIGHT SeniorM 9 1 5 7 20 3 5 30 pts

3rd NZL 24 Josh JUNIOR SeniorM 6 43 4 4 25 9 4 52 pts

4th FRA 112 Jonathan LOBERT SeniorM 4 34 9 16 1 8 15 53 pts

5th SWE 33 Max SALMINEN SeniorM 31 18 1 5 11 2 23 60 pts

6th BRA 109 Jorge ZARIF SeniorM 17 14 22 3 9 10 7 60 pts

7th USA 6 Caleb PAINE SeniorM 3 10 61 19 15 12 6 65 pts

8th GRE 77 Ioannis MITAKIS SeniorM 37 5 26 6 4 14 10 65 pts

9th GBR 71 Henry WETHERELL U23M 19 6 21 39 6 7 11 70 pts

10th GBR 91 Ben CORNISH SeniorM 29 31 7 BFD 7 4 1 79 pts

11th CRO 1 Olujic JOSIP SeniorM 26 66 28 10 8 11 2 85 pts

12th NZL 61 Andy MALONEY SeniorM 12 15 24 29 12 20 3 86 pts

13th SUI 1 Nils THEUNINCK U23M 33 3 8 25 3 35 17 89 pts

14th FIN 218 Tapio NIRKKO SeniorM 47 16 10 11 24 21 16 98 pts

15th ESP 17 Pablo GUITIAN SeniorM 15 42 6 13 22 23 20 99 pts

16th EST 2 Deniss KARPAK SeniorM 20 45 3 14 14 13 45 109 pts

17th CRO 369 Milan VUJASINOVIC SeniorM 25 13 13 21 13 24 49 109 pts

18th TUR 21 Alican KAYNAR SeniorM 7 41 40 8 2 19 34 110 pts

19th CRO 52 Bugarin NENAD SeniorM BFD 33 23 9 18 16 14 113 pts

20th CZE 5 Ondrej TEPLY U23M 10 28 11 BFD 10 6 50 115 pts

