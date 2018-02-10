Finn Europeans - Heiner keeps lead on day 3

Ed Wright, GBR, 2nd overall - Click image for a larger image

Overall Nicholas Heiner of Holland keeps a comfortable lead of nine points over Britain's Ed Wright, with Sweden's Max Salminen in third, just one point ahead of Jonathan Lobert of France.

In the first race, Race 4, Heiner kept up the pressure with his second win of the championship.

Tom Ramshaw of Canada was in second place and third was Jorge Zarif of Brazil - both in single figures for the first time this week. Wright finished seventh.

In the second race defending champion Jonathan Lobert of France put down a marker with a win ahead of Alican Kayner of Turkey, with third place to the Swiss, Nils Theuninck.

Both Heiner and Wright suffered in this race with Heiner finishing 17th and Wright 20th. Kiwi Josh Junior was also down the field in 25th.

Race 6, final race of the day and Aussie Jake Lilley took a suprise win after being BFD in both the previous races! But he is now 40th overall.

Sweden's Max Salminen took second ahead of Wright with Ben Cornish in fourth and Heiner staying in the hunt with a fifth place finish.

Britain's Henry Wetherell (39,6,7) takes the overall lead in the U23 group, six points clear of Ondrej Teply of the Czech Republic, Swiss Nils Theuninck is third.

Finn Europeans - Day 3 after Race 6 with 1 discard (89 entries)

1st NED 89 Nicholas HEINER 1 7 2 1 17 5 16 pts

2nd GBR 11 Edward WRIGHT 9 1 5 7 20 3 25 pts

3rd SWE 33 Max SALMINEN 31 18 1 5 11 2 37 pts

4th FRA 112 Jonathan LOBERT 4 34 9 16 1 8 38 pts

5th NZL 24 Josh JUNIOR 6 43 4 4 25 9 48 pts

6th BRA 109 Jorge ZARIF 17 14 22 3 9 10 53 pts

7th GRE 77 Ioannis MITAKIS 37 5 26 6 4 14 55 pts

8th USA 6 Caleb PAINE 3 10 61 19 15 12 59 pts

9th GBR 71 Henry WETHERELL 19 6 21 39 6 7 59 pts

10th EST 2 Deniss KARPAK 20 45 3 14 14 13 64 pts

11th CZE 5 Ondrej TEPLY 10 28 11 BFD 10 6 65 pts

12th SUI 1 Nils THEUNINCK 33 3 8 25 3 35 72 pts

13th TUR 21 Alican KAYNAR 7 41 40 8 2 19 76 pts

14th GBR 91 Ben CORNISH 29 31 7 BFD 7 4 78 pts

15th ESP 17 Pablo GUITIAN 15 42 6 13 22 23 79 pts

16th FIN 218 Tapio NIRKKO 47 16 10 11 24 21 82 pts

17th CRO 1 Olujic JOSIP 26 66 28 10 8 11 83 pts

18th NZL 61 Andy MALONEY 12 15 24 29 12 20 83 pts

19th CRO 369 Milan VUJASINOVIC 25 13 13 21 13 24 84 pts

20th CAN 18 Tom RAMSHAW 22 17 15 2 BFD 31 87 pts

