49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 Worlds set for New Zealand

Click image for a larger image

As many as 400 of the world’s best sailors are expected in Auckland, New Zealand, next year for the event, which will be held at the Royal Akarana Yacht Club from November 29-December 8, 2019.

This will be an Olympic qualifier for countries who have not already secured a spot for the 2020 Olympics. It’s also likely to be used by many countries as a selection regatta for the Tokyo Games.

It’s already something Rio Olympics 49erFX silver medallists Alex Maloney and Molly Meech are targeting, along with New Zealand’s top Nacra 17 combinations Gemma Jones and Jason Saunders and Liv Mackay and Micah Wilkinson who are both inside the world’s top 10.

It is hoped four-time 49er world champions Peter Burling and Blair Tuke will compete, with the pair contemplating a defence of their 49er Olympic title in Tokyo in 2020.

They are presently focused on competing in the Volvo Ocean Race and will also be involved in the 2021 America’s Cup.

Yachting New Zealand chief executive David Abercrombie said:

“We’re looking forward to working closely with ATEED and the Royal Akarana Yacht Club. It will be great to deliver an event of this size as a first for the Hyundai Marine Sports Centre.”

For more information, please contact Yachting New Zealand communications manager Michael Brown on +64 21 677 618 or michaelb@yachtingnz.org.nz or Classes Manager, Ben Remocker, 9erinc@49er.org.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



G New

14 March 2018 8:32 GMT