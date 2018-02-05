Finn Europeans - Ed Wright into second place

Click image for a larger image

Nicholas Heiner of Holland keeps his overall lead with a 7, 2, while Britain's Ed Wright moves into second place after winning the first race and then finishing fifth in the second.

Max Salminen of Sweden won the second race of the day, ahead of Heiner with Deniss Karpak of Estonia in third.

Facundo Oleezza of Argentina stays in third place (STP, 19, 19) three points ahead of Switzerland's Nils Theuninck (3, 8) who is also the leading U23.

Henry Wetherell (6, 21) of Britain is in fifth place overall and is second placed U23 competitor.

Defending champion Jonathan Lobert (34, 9) of France is in sixth place.

With strong winds forecast to build during Wednesday, the start time has been brought forward to 09:30 hrs.

Finn Europeans - Day 2 after Race 3 (89 entries)

1st NED 89 Nicholas HEINER / SeniorW 1 7 2 10 pts

2nd GBR 11 Edward WRIGHT / SeniorM 9 1 5 15 pts

3rd ARG 48 Facundo OLEZZA / SeniorM STP 19 19 41 pts

4th SUI 1 Nils THEUNINCK / U23M 33 3 8 44 pts

5th GBR 71 Henry WETHERELL / U23M 19 6 21 46 pts

6th FRA 112 Jonathan LOBERT / SeniorM 4 34 9 47 pts

7th CZE 5 Ondrej TEPLY / U23M 10 28 11 49 pts

8th SWE 33 Max SALMINEN / SeniorM 31 18 1 50 pts

9th NZL 61 Andy MALONEY / SeniorM 12 15 24 51 pts

10th CRO 369 Milan VUJASINOVIC / SeniorM 25 13 13 51 pts

11th NZL 24 Josh JUNIOR / SeniorM 6 43 4 53 pts

12th BRA 109 Jorge ZARIF / SeniorM 17 14 22 53 pts

13th CAN 18 Tom RAMSHAW / SeniorM 22 17 15 54 pts

14th ESP 17 Pablo GUITIAN / SeniorM 15 42 6 63 pts

15th GBR 91 Ben CORNISH / SeniorM 29 31 7 67 pts

16th EST 2 Deniss KARPAK / SeniorM 20 45 3 68 pts

17th GRE 77 Ioannis MITAKIS / SeniorM 37 5 26 68 pts

18th RUS 73 Vladimir KRUTSKIKH / SeniorM 43 11 18 72 pts

19th FIN 218 Tapio NIRKKO / SeniorM 47 16 10 73 pts

20th USA 6 Caleb PAINE / SeniorM 3 10 61 74 pts

21st USA 91 Luke MULLER / U23M 39 22 14 75 pts

22nd POL 17 Piotr KULA / SeniorM 8 21 52 81 pts

23rd AUS 1 Jake LILLEY / SeniorM 28 39 16 83 pts

24th NZL 64 Brendan MCCARTY / SeniorM 30 24 29 83 pts

25th IRL 9 Oisin MCCLELLAND / SeniorM 14 44 27 85 pts

Full results here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

13 March 2018 15:18 GMT